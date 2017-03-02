1. Niraparib, Tesaro Inc.

Developed by Tesaro Inc. (TSRO), Niraparib is a PARP inhibitor to treat ovarian cancer. Company data showed the drug could benefit 70 percent of all ovarian cancer patients who received previous chemotherapy treatments. Tesaro said niraparib increased progression free survival in different cohorts of a 553-patient trial—whether they had the BRCA gene or homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. Trial data showed patients with the BRCA gene had 21 months of progression free survival—15 months longer than the control group. Additionally, patients in the non-germline BRCA mutant cohort showed progression free survival of 9.3 months, compared to 3.9 months for control. Evaluate estimates the drug, if approved, could generate $1.8 billion in sales by 2022.

2. Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Kite Pharma

Kite Pharma (KITE)’s CAR-T treatment in patients with chemorefractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) will be presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval soon. In recent trial data, the therapy reduced tumor sizes by half in more than 80 percent of dosed patients. According to study data, six months following the one infusion, 41 percent of patients achieved a positive tumor response, while 36 percent were in full remission. Evaluate estimates Kite’s CAR-T drug could generate $1.7 billion by 2022.

3. Emicizumab, Roche

Roche (RHHBY)’s hemophilia treatment earned the Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The drug is a bispecific antibody engineered to bind both factors IXa and X, replacing the function of the missing factor VIII to improve clotting function and prevent spontaneous bleeding, according to Roche. Additionally, the therapy is designed to promote blood coagulation in hemophilia A patients, regardless of whether they have developed inhibitors to factor VIII. Evaluate estimates the drug could generate $1.5 billion in annual sales by 2022.

4. Tremelimumab, AstraZeneca

Tremelimumab is one of AstraZeneca (AZN)’s checkpoint inhibitors that is designed to work alongside durvalumab to treat head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Tremelimumab inhibits the activity of cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (prCTLA-4) to boost the immune response against cancer cells. Evaluate estimates that the drug could yield $1.3 billion in annual sales by 2022.

5. Lanadelumab, Shire

Shire (SHPGY)’s human monoclonal antibody is designed to prevent angioedema in patients with hereditary angioedema. Shire acquired the drug in 2015 with the acquisition of Dyax (DYAX). During trials, Lanadelumab was able to show an 88 percent reduction in attacks. Evaluate estimates the drug could generate $1.1 billion annually by 2022, however Carroll said Shire executives believe the drug can generate $2 billion in annual sales.

6. SD-809, Teva

Earlier this week, the FDA granted priority review for Teva (TEVA)’s SD-809, a treatment for tardive dyskinesia. The FDA is expected to rule on it in August. There are currently no approved treatments in the U.S. for tardive dyskinesia, a severe a movement disorder. Endpoints noted Teva’s SD-809 has already been rejected by the FDA once for Huntington’s cholera. Evaluate predicts if approved, SD-809 could yield $1 billion annually by 2022