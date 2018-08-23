Pam Caputo, associate director of Media & Engagement at precisioneffect, believes that the pharmaceutical world needs to adopt a page from the consumer realm handbook and remember that like their patients, doctors watch TV, surf the web, and listen to podcasts while commuting. She answers a few questions from Med Ad News about how marketers can use smart geotargeting, be aware of how individuals in different medical specialties differ in their behavior, using “chapterizing” to break up longer form content into snackable chapters, and pushing the boundaries with messaging that will with resonate with providers by communication channel.

Med Ad News: What do you mean exactly by geotargeting?

Pam Caputo: Geotargeting is a way to serve digital banners to a specific location. This can be helpful if you have regional messages (for example, conferences), rather than having messages that are intended for national distribution.

Geotargeting has gotten better and better as the use of smartphones has enabled advertisers to get very specific with locations. In the early days geotargeting meant a focus on a region or zip code) down to specific institutions, locations, airports, etc.

Med Ad News: What has geotargeting shown marketers about physician information consumption habits?

Pam Caputo: Physicians are on the go just as consumers are, and layering geotargeting is another tool for marketers to

reach the busy consumer/physician.

Med Ad News: What are the differences in information consumption among various physician specialties?

Pam Caputo: First, there are always going to be endemic sites/platforms/journals that are key to reaching the physician audience. Research suggests that physician platforms like Doximity and Sermo have continued to increase in membership and usage.

Second, we all work outside the office (or at least think about work), and physicians are no different from the rest of us. So how do we reach physicians on their smartphones or tablets as they are catching up on news or research at home after hours? Some physicians own their practice (some specialties are more likely to be a part of this group, like dermatologists, for example) and might have more interest in business practices.

We can target physicians based on their consumption habits and interests outside of work and that means layering in some behavioral and demographic data (paired with job title targeting).

Med Ad News: Are there differences between how physicians in various regions consume information? (United

States/North America, Central/South America, Europe, Asia, etc.)?

Pam Caputo: There are different platforms and formats to consider in other countries. But what is universal is the need to consider the specialties physicians are working in and how they behave as consumers that helps develop the most rounded media approach.

Med Ad News: What is “chapterizing” How do you best put complex information into short reads?

Pam Caputo: Everyone is pressed for time these days and that includes physicians as well. By condensing the content

you want a physician to view into short chapters the physician feels like they don’t need to commit to a 40-minute video, but can watch 5-10 minutes at a time. Asking a physician to watch 40 minutes is a lot, but a couple of 5-10 minutes sessions is easier to digest.

Just as we are seeing increasingly with consumer content, telling the physician audience how long the content takes to view also sets expectations that this is how much time they need to commit.

Med Ad News: Do some specialties actually prefer long-form information? If so, how do you accommodate that?

Pam Caputo: There are age variances and personal preferences within each specialty so I wouldn’t say there is one

particular specialty that prefers long-form information. However, the more complex the story, the longer the content will need to be. That’s why I am a big fan of creating chapters. If the physician has the time blocked off they can go through and watch the whole series. This kind of flexibility is what I think is busy physicians would find appealing.