But Speights notes that despite its size, the company is nimble. “Roche ranks as one of the most innovative biopharmaceutical companies in the world, with more breakthrough therapy designations over the last four years than any other drugmaker.”

And although he notes how much of a powerhouse the company is in the pharmaceutical market, the primary reason he thinks Roche will dominate health care is its dominance in diagnostics. In the past few years, it’s acquired CAPP Medical, Signature Diagnostics, Ariosa Diagnostics, Genia, and other companies, including partnerships with genetic sequencing companies Pacific Biosciences PACB) and Stratos.

“Precision medicine,” Speights writes, “should play an enormous role in the future of healthcare. And it requires diagnostics to match the right therapies to the right patients. With Roche claiming lead positions in both the diagnostics and biopharmaceutical arenas, the mega-cap company has a pretty good shot at being a dominant force for years to come.”