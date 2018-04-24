Sharon Callahan is CEO of TBWA\WorldHealth, a global agency network that she re-founded in 2016. Sharon also serves as Chief Client Officer of Omnicom Health Group. In that role, Sharon helps clients access Omnicom’s deep healthcare talent and develop engaging innovative approaches for teamwork to maximize results for Omnicom’s largest healthcare clients.

Sharon’s 30-plus years of healthcare marketing is a synthesis of strategic skills developed in consumer and professional advertising, medical education, clinical programs, publishing, and digital.

Consistently helping clients to leverage their value through the seamless integration of multiple communication channels, Sharon’s boundless energy is credited with promoting excellent communications and maximized sales.

Innovative and entrepreneurial, Sharon built her career at Omnicom as Executive VP and Director of DAS Healthcare and CEO of LLNS (now TBWA\WorldHealth New York).

Prior to her 10 years at Omnicom, Sharon was Chief Digital Strategist at Grey Healthcare Group and President of the interactive agency Summit Grey, born out of The Summit Group, a company she co-founded. Previously, Sharon honed her talents at Medsite.com and SCP Communications.

In both 1997 and 2005, Sharon served as President of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA), the industry’s largest professional organization. Sharon currently sits on the boards of the HBA Metro Chapter, the Arthritis Foundation, Women Against Alzheimer’s, the 4A’s Government Relations Committee, and the LGBTQ Victory Fund.

In June 2014, the Women’s Venture Fund recognized Sharon with its “Highest Leaf Award” for her strong business leadership and substantial contributions to the advertising and healthcare industries.

Consistently rated a trusted advisor to clients and a dedicated mentor to colleagues around the world, Sharon defines what it means to be a leader in today’s rapidly changing healthcare communications industry.

Sharon lives in New York City with her partner and fiancée, Taryn Miller-Stevens, is the proud mother of Henry and Ben, and can often be found yelling at the refs at a high school basketball game.

“Sharon is a true disruptor – she has clarity of vision for what healthcare marketing should be, and she pushes the boundaries of creativity and innovation to get there,” says Troy Ruhanen, president and CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. “Her collaborative leadership style, business acumen and passion for this important sector of our business have led TBWA\WorldHealth to thrive. I can think of no one more deserving of this esteemed honor.”

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside Sharon for many years,” says Ed Wise, CEO Omnicom Health Group. “Her ability to help clients solve their most complex marketing challenges is unparalleled, and her commitment to overturning the conventions in the healthcare category is not only inspiring, it is changing the game. She is a compassionate leader and a valued partner, and all of us at Omnicom extend our warmest congratulations to Sharon on this great honor.”