Immunomedics stock continued to show some upward mobility today, hitting a high of $5.95 per share, although it has slipped since, falling to $5.93 per share as of 10:46 a.m.

On Thursday, J. Travis Laster, a judge in the Delaware Chancery court, issued a 30-day restraining order delaying the close of the deal between the two companies.

In February, Immunomedics and Seattle Genetics inked a deal worth up to $2 billion to develop IMMU-132, Immunomedics’ proprietary solid tumor therapy candidate for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

However, just a few days later, venBio, which owns just under 10 percent of Immunomedics stock, launched its opposition campaign. Behzad Aghazadeh, managing partner of venBio, condemned the deal and said the current company leadership was giving away “its crown jewel.” venBio has a slate of candidates it has been hoping to place on the company board of directors and said the deal with Seattle Genetics is an attempt to derail support for those board candidates, which have also been supported by proxy advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis and Egan Jones. The company shareholder meeting was held March 3, but the results have not yet been made public.

Not only did Aghazadeh condemn the timing of the deal with Seattle Genetics, he also said the deal is a blow to stockholders because Seattle Genetics is able to acquire 10 percent of the company at a price he said was too low, $4.90 per share