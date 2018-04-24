AbelsonTaylor

FINALIST – BEST POINT-OF-CARE CAMPAIGN

Accounts

Account wins 16

Active business clients 22

Brands by 2017 sales

Brand-product accounts held 52

$25 million or less 3

$25 million-$50 million 1

$50 million-$100 million 8

$100 million-$500 million 25

$500 million-$1 billion 3

$1 billion or more 6

Products not yet approved/launched 6

Services Mix

Sales promotion 45%

Video brochures 30%

Magazines 8%

Broadcast 8%

Consumer publication 6%

Other 3%

Client Roster

Abbott Diabetes

Alexion

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Astellas Pharma US

AstraZeneca

bluebird bio

Chiesi

City of Hope

CooperSurgical

CSL Behring

Fresenius Kabi

Gilead

Greenwich Biosciences

Grifols

Halyard

Mallinckrodt

Mayne Pharma

Orexigen

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America

Vericel

2017 was an exciting year at AbelsonTaylor, according to its leaders. The agency ended the year with 16 brands that it did not have a year ago. “It was a good year for new business wins thanks to some great thinking throughout the agency,” executives say. “AbelsonTaylor won four brands with traditional pitches but mostly won new business – 12 brands to be exact – by supporting current and former clients so well that additional brands came its way without a full-scale pitch. And the agency was assigned full digital responsibilities for three more major brands.”

So, it was an exciting year, says CEO Dale Taylor, but not necessarily the agency’s best year. “If there is one thing I know with absolute certainty about this crazy business we have chosen, it is that this is a business of ups and downs,” Taylor says. Executives say 2015, 2016, and 2017 were proof positive of that fact, with two years of solid growth followed by a year of a slight decline in revenue of about 4 percent.

Agency leaders attribute the slight decline to major clients slowing their spending on big brands while awaiting FDA approval or in response to FDA disappointments.

And two of AbelsonTaylor’s biggest client brands cut spending in preparation for loss of exclusivity. “A long-term West Coast client ended all promotion on two important dermatology brands for ‘strategic reasons,’” executives say. “Two brands were lost when new senior marketing managers were hired, but one of them returned to the agency almost as soon as the new manager departed three months later.”

Fortunately, the agency saw growth from existing clients, leaders say. CSL Behring, one of the agency’s largest clients, launched Haegarda in July, and executives say the brand exceeded all sales expectations while changing the lives of people with hereditary angioedema. CSL Global work continues to expand, now including four brands with a strong focus on the immunoglobulin portfolio.

For Chiesi, AbelsonTaylor’s work expanded as the agency won back two products (Cardene IV and Curosurf), added another (Retavase) and was awarded full digital responsibilities across all seven brands for which it is responsible.

The agency won a leading brand for migraine in the spring of 2015, and its relationship with that important brand has continued to grow, AbelsonTaylor leaders say. The agency won the full digital responsibility for the brand in August of 2017 – an assignment that includes branded and unbranded website overhauls, a CRM program revamp and digital advertising, in addition to its responsibility as integrated agency lead.

“This is a particularly important win for the agency, as this was one of the first pitches that unveiled its unique new digital philosophy, and it unseated a digital agency that had been the client’s partner for more than 10 years,” executives say.

AbelsonTaylor partnered with longtime client Allergan to help launch a new prescription drug for the treatment of persistent facial redness due to rosacea. According to executives, the agency’s responsibilities included the development of launch TV and print campaigns, as well as responsibility for imagery that can be seen across a multitude of touchpoints including the branded website and in-office materials.

According to its leaders, AbelsonTaylor is now the integrated AOR for 26 brands, handling all print, digital and broadcast work for these brands. “Most clients are finding that centralizing all promotional efforts with the agency creates efficiencies in their strategic, creative and messaging efforts and simplifies coordination of version control,” executives say. “The result is a more seamless, more integrated, less costly and lower-risk promotional program.”

Taylor says, “After 12 years we finished up work with Forteo as Lilly prepared for LOE, and we can now take time to admire the beautiful and effective work we have done for this amazing brand, which has helped thousands of patients avoid fractures.”

The agency’s largest biotech client just passed 20 years of continuous partnership with the agency.

During the year AbelsonTaylor aired the sixth and are working on the seventh broadcast spot for a multi-billion-dollar brand for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis. And the agency created three new HCP campaigns for the same brand.

A few months after being fired on Amitiza, AbelsonTaylor was rehired, proving that the new grass is not so green after all, agency leaders say. And a year after losing a pitch for a breakthrough gene therapy for beta thalassemia, the client realized that it had picked the wrong agency and hired AT.

“Such turnarounds seem to have become more common for AbelsonTaylor,” agency leaders explain. “At least five brands have returned to the agency after brief stays at other agencies. Not unlike the 24 staff members in the last few years who have left the agency only to return.”

As clients become more comfortable with the new media, the agency’s social and engagement strategy business is growing rapidly, with 11 social campaigns live and in development for clients such as CSL Behring, Sunovion, Greenwich Biosciences, Alexion, Chiesi, and CooperSurgical. A social media program that the agency created for Sunovion’s epilepsy brand Aptiom was so successful in 2016 that it was continued into 2017. Execs say that program, called #MyEpilepsyHero, has won 12 major awards and has been successful in connecting with thousands of epilepsy patients.

For the third year in a row, AbelsonTaylor partnered with JUICE Worldwide, HCB Health, and MIT Hacking Medicine to bring health-related content to SXSW. This year’s collaboration brought forth HealthSpark, one-and-a-half days of official content that featured speakers from Amazon, Verily, JLabs, Bayer G4A, MIT Hacking Medicine, and more.

“The house was packed, the margaritas were flowing, and a lot of important ideas about the future of health and technology were exchanged,” AT executives note.

On the data analytics front, AbelsonTaylor is using Watson to uncover new perspectives on first-party and third-party data. “Products like Personality Insights and Tone Analyzer have given us customer insights we only dreamed of seeing years ago,” executives explain. The agency is also using Watson to automate reporting of marketing analytics so its experts can spend less time on reporting and more on analysis.

Agency leaders point out how AbelsonTaylor has always been a big winner on the awards circuit, and 2017 was no exception. The agency won 16 Golds, 42 Silvers, and five Bronze awards in the nine different shows it entered. “The social media campaign #MyEpilepsyHero for Aptiom won more awards than any campaign ever created by AT – and that’s saying something coming from the agency that created the Prevacid Tummy,” leaders say.

2018 is off to a good start, says Taylor. “One of our biggest brands was planning on LOE in the near future and just got a five-year extension and a new lease on life.” He takes that as a good omen for a solid year.

AbelsonTaylor has a long history of support for local, national and global efforts to give back to society as a whole, agency managers say. The agency found opportunities in the past year by sponsoring more than 20 different events that supported 20-plus charities. AbelsonTaylor extended its 20-year partnership with Heifer International and its continuing pro bono work in support of Heifer’s East Africa Dairy Development program. After traveling to Kenya to create a recruitment and fund-raising film for the EADD, the agency is now in the midst of developing a program that EADD will use in Tanzania to promote the benefits of milk as a healthy alternative to the soft drinks that are now a major part of the Tanzanian diet.

And as leaders have insisted in past years, AbelsonTaylor has no plans for reinventing, reorganizing, reengineering, rebranding or reconceptualizing itself. “Providing thoughtful and well-researched strategic guidance, rational and persuasive messaging, impactful and memorable creative and innovative use of all the available media touchpoints has been the not-so-secret sauce to its years of success,” executives say. “And that is not about to change. Nor is the ownership. AbelsonTaylor is owned by 12 staff members and Taylor’s plan is to bring more key employees into that group.”