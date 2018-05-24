Chicago, May 22, 2018 – AbelsonTaylor, the world’s largest independent medical advertising agency, has hired Amanda Hartzmark as director of business development and analysis. Responsible for leading the agency’s new-business operations and providing critical insights to guide business strategy and tactics, she will lead a capable business development team and interface with all the agency’s departments to implement the agency’s growth plan. She reports to Jay Carter, executive vice president and director of business development.

“I knew during our first meeting that Amanda was the right person to expand and optimize our new-business processes,” said Carter. “She has the research and analytics knowledge to clearly define marketing challenges and potential solutions, the storytelling skills to communicate key insights in memorable ways, and the operations experience to ensure that deadlines are met and all deliverables meet our agency’s high standards,” he said.

Prior to joining AbelsonTaylor, Hartzmark worked as a strategic analytics consultant at IRI, a market research firm in Chicago. Among her responsibilities, she helped companies identify and address their most pressing business issues, evaluate performance among target consumer segments, and determine how to most effectively allocate their marketing budgets.

Previously, she worked as a research analyst in the Chicago office of Euromonitor, Inc., a British market research agency with operations in more than 200 countries. There, she led internal project teams across the Americas, developing deep knowledge of dynamic market landscapes, forecasting the future performance of a variety of products and industry segments, and creating reports on consumer trends and key behavior drivers in a diverse range of markets.

Before entering the business world, Hartzmark spent several years in academia, earning four degrees, doing advanced research under the Fulbright Program, and teaching and lecturing at various U.S. colleges and universities.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and anthropology at the University of Notre Dame in 2004. Two years later, she earned a Master of Arts in Latin American studies from the University of Chicago. She served her Fulbright Scholarship in Rio de Janeiro, where she identified financial and operational trends in the $70 billion-a-year Brazilian sugar industry and surveyed marketing methods, responses to regulatory changes, and consumer behavior in Brazilian companies.

On her return to the U.S., Hartzmark worked as an adjunct professor of history at Santa Monica College in Santa Monica, Cal., and served as an invited speaker at multiple professional conferences and universities on the business insights she gained in Brazil. She later earned two more degrees from the University of Chicago, a doctorate in history in 2014 and a master’s in analytics in 2018.

Outside of work, Hartzmark, who lives in Chicago, pursues two rather unusual and physically demanding pastimes. She is an avid open water swimmer and holds a purple belt in the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

