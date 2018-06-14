Chicago, June 14, 2018 – To strengthen its overall information security posture and disaster recovery strategies, AbelsonTaylor, the world’s largest independent medical advertising agency, has promoted Amer Ghafari to director of information technology. He reports to Keith Stenlund, EVP, chief financial officer.

Amer, who joined AbelsonTaylor in 2013, was previously associate director of information technology. Over the past five years, he has led the charge to upgrade the agency’s security system, implementing technologies to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to bolster its information security and cyber/network security.

“By developing an infrastructure that identifies potential problems early on, Amer has significantly improved our business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities,” said Stenlund, adding that Ghafari’s leadership has helped streamline the agency’s IT operations and reduced the department’s overall operating cost by more than $250,000 per year.

Ghafari brings more than 15 years of experience in information technology and cyber security. Before joining AbelsonTaylor, he was IT consultant and systems engineer for SWC Technology Partners, Oak Brook, IL, where he provided strategic counsel to clients on managing and strengthening their core network infrastructure and improving their overall IT operations.

Ghafari is also a technology advisor for the Bridgeport Catholic Academy, where his daughter attends school.

He holds a BS in management information systems from the University of Michigan in Dearborn and an MBA in Leadership and Change Management from Concordia University in Chicago. He currently lives in Chicago.

About AbelsonTaylor

Chicago-based AbelsonTaylor is the world’s largest independent, full-service medical advertising agency, offering strategic, creative, interactive, media and client service expertise. To learn more, visit abelsontaylor.com and follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.