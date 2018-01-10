Adimab Announces Antibody Discovery Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

LEBANON, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced a multi-target partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim (BI). Under the terms of the agreement, Adimab will use its proprietary platform to discover and optimize antibodies against targets chosen by BI, who will have the rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic programs resulting from the collaboration.

“In vivo technologies can work well for many therapeutic targets. However, with increasing demands on selectivity, developability, affinity, and epitopic diversity, mice are often not up to the task,” said Tillman Gerngross, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Adimab. “Not only are we able to overcome many of those limitations but our engineering capabilities allow us to optimize any lead to become a best-in-class differentiated molecule.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Adimab will use its proprietary yeast-based discovery and optimization platform to identify fully human antibodies against multiple targets selected by BI. For each target, Adimab will grant BI the right to evaluate antibody panels generated during the collaboration for potential use in therapeutic products. Adimab will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, research fees, and delivery milestones. In addition, for each target, Boehringer Ingelheim will have an option to exclusively license antibodies generated during the collaboration as therapeutic leads, for which Adimab would receive license fees, clinical milestones and royalties on product sales.

About Adimab

Over the past eight years Adimab has partnered with over 50 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Merck, Novo Nordisk, Biogen, GSK and Lilly. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Biogen, GSK, Roche, Novartis, Lilly, Genentech, Celgene, Gilead, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Sanofi and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Innovent, Alector, Surface Oncology, Potenza and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Kite, Merrimack, Mersana, Five Prime, Jounce, Acceleron, and Arsanis.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and optimization platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most aggressive standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://www.adimab.com.

