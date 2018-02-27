The March Event Features Actionable Insights from Nine Years of Data, a Q&A Session, and Details on Adscend’s Exclusive Total Fraud Defense Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Adscend Media, a leading rewarding ad platform, announced today that the company will be hosting a webinar designed to help advertisers combat ad fraud. Titled, “Fighting Back Against Ad Fraud,” the hour-long webinar will provide strategies for desktop and mobile advertisers to minimize invalid traffic, using historical data from the Adscend platform. The free event also features a question and answer session with Adscend Media CEO Fehzan Ali, as well details on the company’s pioneering Total Fraud Defense technology.

Since 2009, Adscend Media has been hyper-focused on preventing ad fraud, using exclusive Total Fraud Defense technology to help maximize spend for thousands of ad partners. This comprehensive, anti-fraud technology protects against fraud across Adscend’s platform and owned and operated properties, and is part of the company’s ongoing initiative to filter ad fraud in real-time before revenue can be generated.

Total Fraud Defense consists of both human review, partnerships with third-party anti-fraud vendors, and real-time filtering technology, such as bad IP detection and filtration to block all known VPNs, proxies, and bots. This past year, Total Fraud Defense has helped produce superior results for ad partners, including sub 1% IVT across numerous ad verification providers, 98% viewability, and 75%+ AVOC for the company’s owned and operated video ads. In Q4 of 2017, Total Fraud Defense helped Adscend achieve a platform-wide reversal rate of less than 4% across all channels.

Total Fraud Defense extends into active partner vetting as well, resulting in less than 8.3% of applications being accepted into the Adscend platform.

Fehzan Ali, CEO of Adscend Media, is excited to give advertisers a glimpse on how Adscend fights fraud during the webinar, which will take place on March 15, 2018 at 1:00 PM PST.

“Total Fraud Defense codifies our long-standing commitment to combating fraud, and we’re excited to be able to show how Total Fraud Defense fights back. For example, Total Fraud Defense technology has helped us add over 40 million IP’s to our bad IP list,” stated Ali.

The main component of the Fighting Back Against Ad Fraud webinar will be actionable strategies that advertisers can use to prevent fraud, based on platform data curated by Adscend’s fraud department. According to Ali, the goal of the webinar is to arm advertisers with the tools they need to get more value from their spend.

“Our battle cry is to Make Every Experience Rewarding. Therefore, we are more than happy to share insights from our daily fight against fraud,” said Ali.

The final component of the Fighting Back Against Ad Fraud webinar will be a live question and answer session, where advertisers can pose questions relating to fraud prevention, Total Fraud Defense, or Adscend Media to Ali.

To register for the Fighting Back Against Ad Fraud webinar, visit: https://adscendmedia.easywebinar.live/registration. The webinar is limited to fifty attendees.

Total Fraud Defense is available across both the Adscend platform and Adscend’s owned and operated properties. Visit http://adscendmedia.com/fraud-prevention for more information on Total Fraud Defense.

