Healthcare organizations must innovate at an increasingly rapid pace and now is the time to embrace design thinking and design principles to create new business and care delivery models. Scientific advances in both digital technologies and genomics are paving the way for new roles across the entire healthcare ecosystem. But what value do these new innovations offer and who is the real beneficiary of this value? Reality is that unless we spend time understanding the pains and aspirations of current (and future) customers, we will never be able to configure products/services that offer maximal value.

This webinar will focus on the importance of value proposition design (through the lens of the customer) and its applications to healthcare organizations. It will address how this is the foundational step for creating transformative healthcare business models. Participants will gain exposure to several design thinking tools that can be applied immediately.

This webinar is for you if you seek to transform healthcare delivery. Whether you are an individual contributor who is part of a new product team or a manager in charge of multiple teams, you need the tools, skills and mindset to lead through a time of unprecedented industry change.

Agenda

12:00 – 12:05 PM Introduction

12:05 – 12:45 PM Presentation

12:45 – 12:55 PM Q&A

12:55 – 1:00 PM Close

On-air chapter representative

Juliana Wood

Associate director, online learning resources, HBA

Registration information

Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers

Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.

This webinar is nonrefundable.

Featured speakers

Juliana Wood

Assoc. director online learning resources

Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association

Carrie Buchwald

Vice president, corporate learning solutions

Lake Forest Graduate School of Management

Leslie Wainwright

Chief strategy officer

Business Models, Inc.

Learning objectives

1. Create alternative healthcare business models using state-of-the-art design tools

2. Identify critical assumptions and determine ways to test them

3. Recognize why healthcare business models need to change

Registration information

The registration button at the bottom of the page will not show if online registration has closed or if the event has reached capacity. If you are a guest and the registration button is not showing, it may be that this is a member-only event. Read more about the benefits of membership or contact us about membership.

The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.

To register, please visit:

https://my.hbanet.org/MyHBA/EventDetails.aspx?MeetingID=DE7E0573-1ED4-E611-B295-0050569C00A7