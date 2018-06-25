Ad Header

Advocacy Tools & Tactics – How To Be the Voice of Change

June 27, 2018

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM EDT 

 

This free webinar is designed for childhood cancer advocates – beginners and experts alike – who want to learn more about effective advocacy practices in local communities and states. We’ll hear from change-makers who’ve been achieving progress around childhood cancer policy issues around the country. You won’t want to miss this — register now

This presentation aims to arm you with creative new ideas and impactful tools to take to your own local legislators or statehouse in pursuit of a brighter future for children with cancer.

 

To register, please click here

