Agency + Network Structure Listing: 2018
Holding companies/networks and their healthcare communications agencies
The Access Group is the parent company of MedAccess of San Diego, medaccessbrands.com
The Bloc Partners is a network of affiliated agencies that includes The Bloc of New York, thebloc.com
Cello Group plc is the parent company of Cello Health of New York, cellohealth.com
Fishawack Group of Companies is the parent company of Carling Communications of San Diego, carlingcom.com
HC&B Inc. is the parent company of HCB Health of Austin, Texas, hcbhealth.com
HealthSTAR Communications is the parent company of Centron of New York, centronnyc.com, which is the U.S. lead agency for the Centron Global Network
Huntsworth Health is the parent company of Evoke Health LLC of New York, evokehealth.com
The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is the holding company for these healthcare communications agencies and networks:
• FCB Health Network, which includes Area 23 of New York, area23hc.com; FCB Health of New York, fcbhealthcare.com; FCBCURE of Parsippany, N.J., fcbcure.com; and Neon of New York, neon-nyc.com
• McCann Health of New York, mccannhealth.com, which is the parent company of these healthcare communication agencies: McCann Echo of Mountain Lakes, N.J.,
mccannecho.com; McCann Health New York of New York, mccannhumancare.com; McCann Managed Markets of Mountain Lakes, N.J., mccannmanagedmarkets.com; and McCann Torre Lazur of Parsippany, N.J., mccanntorrelazur.com
JUICE Global Network is the holding company for JUICE Pharma Worldwide LLC of New York, juicepharma.com
MDC Partners is the parent company for Concentric Health Experience of New York, concentrichx.com
MERGE Network is the parent company for HYC Health of Chicago, hychealth.com
Omnicom Group Inc. is the parent company of Omnicom Health Group LLC of New York, omnicomhealthgroup.com, which oversees:
1. Biolumina Group LLC of New York, biolumina.com
2. CDM of New York, cdmagencies.com
3. DDB Health New York LLC of New York, ddbhealth.com
4. Entrée Health New York LLC of New York, entreehealth.com
5. Entrée Health Princeton LLC of Princeton, N.J., entreehealth.com
6. Harrison and Star of New York, harrisonandstar.com
7. HealthWork of New York, healthworkny.com
8. Patients & Purpose LLC of New York, patientsandpurpose.com
9. TBWA\WorldHealth of New York, tbwaworldhealth.com
Precision Value & Health of New York, precisionmedicinegrp.com/pvh, is the parent company of Precision for Value of Gladstone, N.J., precisionforvalue.com, precisioneffect of Boston, precisioneffect.com, Precision Xtract of New York, precisionxtract.com, and Precision Health Economics of Santa Monica, Calif., precisionhealtheconomics.com
Publicis Groupe SA is the parent company of the Publicis Health network, which includes Heartbeat of New York, weareheartbeat.com
The Stagwell Group is the parent company of SCOUTof Atlanta, findscout.com
Syneos Health is the parent company of these healthcare communications agencies:
• GSW of Westerville, Ohio, gsw-w.com
• The Navicor Group LLC of Westerville, Ohio, the.oncology.agency
WWP is the holding company for WPP Health & Wellness, which is the sub-holding company for CMI/Compas of King of Prussia, Pa., cmicompas.com; ghg | greyhealth group of New York, ghgroup.com; and Sentrix Health Communications of New York, sentrixhealth.com
Independent healthcare communications agencies
2e Creative Inc. of St. Louis, 2ecreative.com
AbelsonTaylor of Chicago, abelsontaylor.com
Beacon Healthcare Communications of Bedminster, N.J., beaconhc.com
Benchworks of Chestertown, Md., benchworks.com
BullsEye Healthcare LLC of Parsippany, N.J., bullseyehealthcare.com
Calcium of Philadelphia, calciumusa.com
closerlook inc. of Chicago, closerlook.com
DiD Agency Group LLC of Ambler, Pa., didagency.com
Dudnyk of Horsham, Pa., dudnyk.com
Elevate Healthcare Marketing LLC of Blue Bell, Pa., elevatehc.com
Excitant Healthcare Advertising of Woodstock, Ga., excitanthealthcare.com
Fingerpaint of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., fingerpaintmarketing.com
GCG Marketing of Fort Worth, Texas, gcgmarketing.com
Giant Creative Strategy LLC of San Francisco, giantagency.com
Greater Than One of New York, greaterthanone.com
Intouch Solutions Inc. of Overland Park, Kan., intouchsol.com
LevLane Advertising Inc. of Philadelphia, levlane.com
Maricich Health of Irvine, Calif., maricich.com
MedThink Communications of Cary, N.C., medthink.com
MicroMass Communications Inc. of Cary, N.C., micromass.com
Natrel Communications Inc. of Parsippany, N.J., natrelhealth.com
Pivot Healthcare Communications LLC of Parsippany, N.J., pivothealthcare.com
PIXACORE of New York, pixacore.com
PulseCX of Montgomeryville, Pa., pulsecx.com
Purohit Navigation Inc. of Chicago, purohitnavigation.com
REALITYRx Communication of Somerset, N.J., realityrx.com
Renavatio Healthcare Communications LLC of Newtown, Pa., renavatiogroup.com
RevHealth of Morristown, N.J., revhealth.com
Sandbox of Chicago, sandboxww.com
Solstice HealthCommunications of Far Hills, N.J., solsticehc.net
Sound Healthcare Communications of New Brunswick, N.J., sound-hc.com
Spur Marketing LLC of Princeton, N.J., spurmarketing.com
STRIKEFORCE Communications LLC of New York, strikeforcenyc.com
Triple Threat Communications LLC of Paramus, N.J., ttchealth.com
VIVO Agency of Horsham, Pa., vivoagency.com
W2O Group of San Francisco, w2ogroup.com
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review