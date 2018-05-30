Ad Header

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Drugmaker Allergan Plc (AGN.N) plans to sell off its women’s health and infectious disease businesses as Chief Executive Brent Saunders works to end the steep slide in its share price over the last year.

Saunders said that after the sales, the company would focus on four core businesses: medical aesthetics, central nervous system, eye care and gastrointestinal products.

“We have a very strong pipeline in all those areas. Having a focus on those four areas will make Allergan a more exciting company,” he said in an interview.

Allergan’s board launched a major review of strategy earlier this year and considered more drastic options like splitting the company or making acquisitions, as its sagging stock price required the company to look at all options “with a sense of urgency.”

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-allergan-divestiture/allergan-plans-sales-of-womens-health-infectious-disease-units-idUSKCN1IV1TN

 

