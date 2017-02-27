Campaign Empowers Individuals to Talk to Their Doctor About Chronic Dry Eye

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2017 — “Before we had our voice, we had our eyes,” is the powerful opening message from Allergan’s new campaign to raise awareness for Chronic Dry Eye. The campaign, titled “Eyepowerment,” aims to empower individuals who may be struggling with symptoms of Chronic Dry Eye to talk to their doctor.

Research shows emotions are read in one another’s eyes, but redness, itching and watering eyes – all common symptoms of Chronic Dry Eye – may unintentionally send the wrong message. Through Eyepowerment, Allergan’s goal is to educate people on eye symptoms that may indicate Chronic Dry Eye disease and empower them to talk to a doctor.

“As a global leader in eye care, we are always working toward raising awareness for and renewing the conversation around the issue of Chronic Dry Eye since it affects millions of people,” said Herm Cukier, Senior Vice President, Eye Care. “The campaign taps into consumers’ emotions, hopefully inspiring more people to find Eyepowerment.”

Eyepowerment aims to highlight game changers, trail blazers and statement makers that have inspired and empowered others to reach their full potential. The faces of the campaign are those that embody the spirit behind Eyepowerment, whose presence – and eyes – helped tell their personal story, reveal their character and leave their mark on the world.

The Eyepowerment campaign is fully integrated and includes digital, social, television, print and public relations support. The Eyepowerment social media channels and landing page launched on February 26 and offered the official debut of the new advertisement. In addition, Allergan partnered with celebrity influencers to engage consumers during the airing of the awards show on February 26 to kick off the Eyepowerment concept. Fans were encouraged to share selfies of their eyes on Twitter to show that eyes are more powerful than any red carpet dress, using #Eyepowerment and #Donate. For every #Eyepowerment shared along with an “eye selfie”, Allergan will donate $10 to Dress for Success, up to $25,000, to help the organization whose mission of empowering women is so closely aligned to Allergan’s. The campaign will be further supported with broadcast spots beginning in early March and print kicking off this summer.

Join the Eyepowerment conversation by following @Eyepowerment on Twitter and using the hashtag #Eyepowerment. Visit Eyepowerment.com to learn more.

About Dry Eye

One type of chronic dry eye is caused by reduced tear production due to inflammation. Dry eye is often a chronic disease that can be caused by advanced age, contact lens wear, certain medications, eye diseases, other medical conditions or environmental factors. Without enough tears, the film protecting the eye can break down, creating dry spots on the cornea.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical company and a leader in a new industry model – Growth Pharma. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceuticals, devices and biologic products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, the Company’s R&D model, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. This approach has led to Allergan building one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry with 70+ mid-to-late stage pipeline programs in development.

Our Company’s success is powered by our more than 16,000 global colleagues’ commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan’s website at www.Allergan.com