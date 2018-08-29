Allianz Global Assistance Vacation Confidence Index Reveals “Vacation Deficit Disorder” – A Lack of Vacation Linked to Depression

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Americans suffering from a “vacation deficit” are nearly two times as likely to show signs of moderately severe to severe depression compared to the national average, according to the 10th annual Allianz Global Assistance Vacation Confidence Index. “Vacation deficit” identifies those who think that a vacation is important but are not confident they will take one this year.

“Vacation Deficit Disorder,” or the relationship between a lack of vacation and depression and vice versa, was identified by international polling experts Ipsos, which administered the PHQ-9 survey, a clinically validated screening questionnaire to test likely levels of depression, to a statistically significant sampling of American travelers.

Almost one-third (30.4 percent) of Americans with a vacation deficit demonstrate symptoms of mild to moderate depression, while 12 percent would be considered to be suffering signs of moderately severe to severe depression. Meanwhile, of the general population, those identified as displaying signs of moderately severe or severe depression are significantly less likely to have taken a vacation in the past two years, and are less likely to take a vacation in 2018.

“While we have long known that Americans under utilize their vacation time, this shows the real consequences this can have for their health and well-being,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA. “While this research shows a relationship between the lack of vacation and signs of clinical depression, more comprehensive work is needed to fully understand the long-term effects of not taking a vacation on the mental health of Americans.”

Vacation Deficit Disorder Depression Severity Suffering







“Vacation Deficit” Not suffering







“Vacation Deficit” National Average Not at all 31.2% 39.0% 38% Minimal 26.4% 33.4% 32.5% Mild/Moderate 30.4% 22.3% 23.3% Moderately Severe/Severe 12.0% 5.3% 6.2%

To understand whether there was a link between depression and the incidence of vacationing, Ipsos, in partnership with Allianz, administered the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9) survey, an initial screening tool used by medical professionals to identify symptoms of depression.

The results suggest that there could be a link for those with more severe symptoms of depression and their propensity to take a vacation, despite being more insistent on its importance.

The data showed the following among those who were identified as potentially having moderately severe or severe depression :

Vacation Deficit Disorder Vacation Confidence Showing Signs of Moderately







Severe or Severe Depression National Average An annual vacation is very important 40% 31% Very confident in taking a summer vacation 24% 32% Typically get a summer vacation 39% 46% Did not take a 2017 summer vacation 62% 47% Last vacation was more than two years ago 56% 38% Very confident in taking a vacation in 2018 at any point 23% 35%

The 10th annual Vacation Confidence Index poll by Ipsos for Allianz Global Assistance provides an opportunity to look back at how Americans’ vacation habits have changed over the past decade.

Among the 58% of Americans who say it’s important that they get a vacation each year, 67% are confident that they’ll get one. This leaves a vacation deficit of 21% of Americans who find annual vacations important but aren’t confident they’ll take one in the next 12 months – unchanged since last year—while one in ten (11%) have already taken one.

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2010 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Global Assistance USA. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least a week to a place that is 100 miles or more from home.

Methodology: These are some of the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz from June 1 for 4, 2017. For the survey, a nationally representative sample of 1,009 randomly-selected adults residing in the U.S. was interviewed by random-digit dialing telephone via the ORC Caravan omnibus. With a sample of this size, the results are considered accurate within ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what they would have been had the entire population of adults in the U.S. been polled. The margin of error will be larger within regions and for other sub-groupings of the survey population. These data were weighted to ensure the sample’s regional and age/gender composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

