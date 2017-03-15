ASAPS data reflects emerging trends in relatively new surgical procedures including:

Fat transfer to the breast, (up 41.4% since 2015)

Fat transfer to the face, (up 16.7% since 2015)

Labiaplasty, (up 23.2% since 2015)

“Patients are requesting more refined aesthetic procedures, that aren’t always indicative of past celebrity trends. Some women just want a subtle breast lift, as opposed to an increase in size. Others do want the volume, but choose an understated look by opting for newer procedures such as fat grafting to the breast. However, traditional procedures like breast implantation have not decreased, so I believe what we are seeing is a larger number of patients overall, many of whom are now taking advantage of the newer options available,” explains Mills. “This is why fat grafting to the face and breast continues to be so popular. Likewise labiaplasty, once a niche procedure, is now becoming mainstream.”

The data also identified the top 5 surgical and nonsurgical procedures for men and women combined for the 2016 calendar year as follows:

Surgical

Liposuction — 414,335

Breast Augmentation — 310,444

Tummy Tuck — 181,540

Eyelid Surgery — 173,883

Breast Lift — 161,412

Nonsurgical Procedures (Men and Women Combined)

Botulinum Toxin — 4,597,886

Hyaluronic Acid — 2,494,814

Hair removal — 1,035,783

Photorejuvenation (IPL) — 657,172

Chemical Peels — 616,225

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), is recognized as the world’s leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

About the ASAPS Cosmetic Surgery National Data Bank

ASAPS, working with an independent research firm, compiled the 19-year national data for procedures performed 1997-2016. A paper-based questionnaire was mailed to 30,000 board-certified physicians. An online version of the questionnaire was also available. A total of 795 physicians returned questionnaires, of which 92 were retired or otherwise inactive during 2016.

Final figures have been projected to reflect nationwide statistics. Though the confidence intervals change by procedure, depending on the grouping’s sample size and the response variance, the overall survey portion of this research has a standard error of +/- 3.65% at a 95% level of confidence.

