Cholesterol > "Bad" LDL Cholesterol > Amgen's Repatha lowers need for cholesterol-lowering procedure
Amgen’s Repatha lowers need for cholesterol-lowering procedure

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Monday, March 13th, 2017

 

Amgen Inc said on Monday its injection Repatha significantly reduced the need for patients to undergo a procedure to reduce bad cholesterol, according to the findings of a late-stage study.

The drug, like Regeneron Inc and Sanofi SA’s Praluent, belongs to a class of medicines called PCSK9 inhibitors that were approved on their ability to dramatically lower “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Besides taking drugs, cholesterol patients often undergo a procedure called apheresis, which is as invasive as dialysis and involves using a machine that removes bad cholesterol over a period of between one and three hours, Amgen said.

 

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-amgen-study-idUSKBN16K1OF

