BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Amring), a generic pharmaceutical company, announced today that it acquired six ANDAs from Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and AlphaForce, L.L.P., a joint venture between Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Alphagen Laboratories Inc. Acquired ANDAs include niche otic and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals that will bring value to our customers and patients.
Daniel Carbery, President of Amring, stated, “We are pleased with our progress during the past year and look forward to realizing the benefits of our business development activities in 2017. On March 1, we completed our acquisition of six ANDAs. Along with several other products in our internal development pipeline, these products provide us with an opportunity to compete in a growing market for niche otic and ophthalmic generic drugs. Amring intends to start marketing and distributing these products in the United States in the coming months.”
About Amring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Amring Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held generic pharmaceutical company active in global markets geared to supplying unique and specialized products. The company is part of the global Amring Pharmaceuticals business and is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies. Amring is uniquely positioned to leverage its partners’ expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, as well as patient-friendly drug delivery systems, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.
About Luitpold Pharmaceuticals
Luitpold Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group, is dedicated to the development and marketing of quality injectable drugs for healthcare professionals, clinics, and hospitals across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit: www.luitpold.com and www.americanregent.com. Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on the Daiichi Sankyo Group, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Amring’s business developments and the implementation of Amring’s strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Amring’s current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Amring’s expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Amring, and other factors that could affect Amring’s business and financial performance. Amring does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
