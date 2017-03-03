Dr. Larry Westfall, Advisory/Value-Based Care, Pharmacist Partners

Larry is spearheading innovative Hospital and Home Care Solutions for Pharmacist Partners’ clients. He is also the COO of ScopiaRx, one of PharmacistPartner’s corporate partners. For several years prior to joining Pharmacist Partners, Larry was Director, Healthcare Quality Alliances for the Strategic Customer Group within Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems. He was part of a team responsible for developing an understanding across Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson of the changing dynamics within the US healthcare system, and working across the organization to develop strategies to align company offerings with the needs of current and evolving healthcare delivery and payment models.

Larry received his B.S. in pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Maryland. Prior to his career in the pharmaceutical industry, he held several senior management pharmacy positions in the hospital, home care and long-term care segments. In addition, Larry has held faculty appointments at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and George Washington University School of Medicine, where he taught geriatric pharmacotherapy.