Analyze the Pill Burden Domino Effect on Healthcare Known as Polypharmacy
Analyze the Pill Burden Domino Effect on Healthcare Known as Polypharmacy
- Understand the meaning and implications of polypharmacy and the issues it causes for patient adherence
- Discover policies, technologies and procedures that can eliminate or reduce the effects of polypharmacy ensuring quality outcomes
- Highlight issues Pharmacist Partners, as an organization, has remedied and the technology they utilize to decrease overuse or underuse of medication
|
|
|
|
Dr. Donney John, Chief Clinical Officer, Pharmacist Partners
Don is a practicing pharmacist, healthcare consultant and entrepreneur, with considerable expertise in the areas of patient engagement, population health management, transition in care and mobile health technology solutions. He serves as a medical advisor for a variety of companies focused on health/wellness, patient engagement and medication adherence, and is focused on raising the awareness of health literacy in the underserved patient population. Don is also the Executive Director for NovaScripts Central, a nonprofit pharmacy that provides free medications to uninsured patients in the northern Virginia area.
Don holds a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from St. John’s University in Queens, New York and has completed a pharmacy residency with Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.
|
|
|
|
Dr. Larry Westfall, Advisory/Value-Based Care, Pharmacist Partners
Larry is spearheading innovative Hospital and Home Care Solutions for Pharmacist Partners’ clients. He is also the COO of ScopiaRx, one of PharmacistPartner’s corporate partners. For several years prior to joining Pharmacist Partners, Larry was Director, Healthcare Quality Alliances for the Strategic Customer Group within Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems. He was part of a team responsible for developing an understanding across Janssen Pharmaceuticals/Johnson & Johnson of the changing dynamics within the US healthcare system, and working across the organization to develop strategies to align company offerings with the needs of current and evolving healthcare delivery and payment models.
Larry received his B.S. in pharmacy and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Maryland. Prior to his career in the pharmaceutical industry, he held several senior management pharmacy positions in the hospital, home care and long-term care segments. In addition, Larry has held faculty appointments at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and George Washington University School of Medicine, where he taught geriatric pharmacotherapy.
|
|
|
|
Dr. Zeshan Mahmood, Clinical Director, Healthcare Strategy, Pharmacist Partners
Zeshan is leading Pharmacist Partners’ Home Care Solutions, which provides medication counseling to senior patients who are aging in place — at home. He is also a practicing pharmacist for Walgreens, licensed in Washington, DC and Virginia. In addition, Zeshan also works on patient education and outreach initiatives with NovaScripts Central, a nonprofit pharmacy that provides free medications to uninsured and low-income patients.
He obtained his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and also has his B.S. in neuroscience from George Mason University.