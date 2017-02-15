Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit seeking to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from terminating their proposed $54 billion deal, which would have created the largest U.S. health insurer by membership.

Cigna said on Tuesday it notified Anthem it had ended the deal and that Anthem was required to pay a $1.85 billion break-up fee.

Cigna also filed a lawsuit in Delaware, seeking legal sanction for its decision to end the deal and approval for $13 billion in damages for its shareholders who did not receive the takeover premium.

Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger on Tuesday, weeks after a separate judge blocked their deal on similar grounds, stopping the industry consolidation the health insurers charted to address former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare, the national healthcare reform law that created new individual insurance and expanded Medicaid.

The insurers had said the combinations would help them grow after the law changed everything from how doctors and hospitals are paid to the benefits insurers must provide.

Anthem in its lawsuit, which was also filed in Delaware, is seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent Cigna from ending the deal, arguing there is still enough time to complete the transaction, which was first announced in July 2015.

“Cigna’s lawsuit and purported termination is the next step in Cigna’s campaign to sabotage the merger and to try to deflect attention from its repeated willful breaches of the Merger Agreement in support of such effort,” Anthem said.

A federal judge last week ruled against Anthem’s proposed merger with Cigna, saying the combined company would have worsened an already highly concentrated market. The U.S. Justice Department sued to stop the deal in July 2016.

Anthem said it is pursuing an expedited appeal of the court decision and is committed to complete the merger either through a successful appeal or through a settlement with the new leadership at the Justice Department.

Cigna, which increased its share repurchase program to $3.7 billion, said it would limit the share repurchase amount to $250 million per quarter.

“We believe this suggests Cigna was looking to deploy the capital in another way, potentially M&A, but we are hesitant to suggest another public-public merger offer,” Piper Jaffray analyst Sarah James said in a client note.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza and Martina D’Couto)

Source: Reuters Health

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cigna-m-a-anthem-lawsuit-idUSKBN15U1AQ