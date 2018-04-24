Area 23, An FCB Health Network Company

WINNER — AGENCY OF THE YEAR CATEGORY I, MOST ADMIRED AGENCY, MOST CREATIVE AGENCY, BEST INTERACTIVE PHYSICIAN CAMPAIGN, BEST POINT–OF–CARE CAMPAIGN

FINALIST — BEST CONSUMER CAMPAIGN, BEST INTERACTIVE PATIENT CAMPAIGN, BEST MEDICAL DEVICE CAMPAIGN, BEST NONBRANDED CAMPAIGN, BEST PHILANTHROPIC CAMPAIGN, BEST SELF–PROMOTIONAL CAMPAIGN

Accounts

Account wins 12

Active business clients 22

Brands by 2017 sales

Brand-product accounts held 32

$25 million or less 5

$100 million-$500 million 9

$500 million-$1 billion 4

$1 billion or more 3

Products not yet approved/launched 11

Services Mix

Digital 65%

Advertising 35%

Client Roster

Aclaris

Allergan

Axovant

Bayer

Beiersdorf

Boehringer Ingelheim

Daiichi Sankyo

Eagle

Genentech

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Horizon

Indivior

Insmed

Lilly

Novartis

OptiNose

PatientsLikeMe

Roche

Synergy

Veru

Viiv

Agency executives described Area 23’s 2017 as, “Bold goals. Big wins.”

“True to their characteristically ambitious nature – a quality that’s helped cement them as an industry legend – Area 23 stepped into 2017 by setting their sights on two big, scary goals to achieve by 2020: first, to hit the $100 million annual revenue mark; and second, to take home Cannes Lions’ Health Agency of the Year,” executives say. “Now in 2018, they’ve already crossed both off their list. You can only imagine their disbelief at having achieved all this in the span of a year. While they couldn’t have known it at the time, last year quickly proved itself to be the embodiment of a breakout year for new business and creative success alike, raising the bar that much further for things to come in the new year.”

According to executives, fueling the agency’s tremendous accolades is an unwavering commitment to client success. “Last year was especially noteworthy for Area 23 for major product launches, with five agency clients reaching their all-important PDUFA milestones,” executives say.

Among them, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. launched its first FDA approved product, Trulance, for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Bayer’s Aliqopa, a much-awaited PI3K inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed follicular lymphoma (FL), also received FDA approval last year.

Continuing its momentum into the fall, the agency’s GSK vaccine team – composed of more than 60 agency staffers – executed the mega launch for Shingrix, a next-generation vaccine for shingles. To cap off the year, Indivior’s Sublocade was introduced into the opioid-use disorder space.

“Given today’s worsening state of crisis with opioid addiction, the launch was especially resonant with the agency team, who temporarily relocated to client headquarters in Virginia to handle the OPDP comments on-site and in real time,” executives say. Additionally, Alecensa received a first-line indication for ALK+ NSCLC (non-small cell lung cancer).

Amid the tremendous success, the agency was not without its challenges, leaders say. “We had a series of major setbacks at the FDA and within clinical trials,” says Renée Mellas, one-half of the managing director duo at the agency’s helm. “In fact, if you tallied all the failures and rejections, we were pitted against a roughly $30 million loss – where any other agency would have instituted layoffs. But that’s just not part of our culture.”

Instead, Area 23 welcomed the challenge to drive organic growth and win a tremendous amount of new business to offset the loss and turn the tide. And executives say that is exactly what the agency did. Not only did Area 23 recoup the loss, the agency closed the year with 12 agency-of-record new business wins, seven of which were DTC, and two in late December that totaled more than $10 million in revenue.

According to Mellas, “If you follow the math, when confronted with such an astronomical loss in revenue from these false starts, you’d think there’s no way we could bounce back with a surplus before the year’s end. But these 12 new assignments represented about $45 million in new revenue, which not only made up for the losses, but allowed us to careen past every projection and cross the $100 million mark. And you can’t point to one team or department. Everyone in the agency is to thank for this result. They all really came together to make this happen, and we’re just so absolutely proud of that.”

Area 23 management says the agency’s creative success in 2017 was unrivaled, if awards are any indication. The agency managed to bring home top honors at every major healthcare competition in the world. Area 23 captured numerous Manny Awards, winning Agency of the Year Category I, Most Creative Agency, and Most Admired Agency – a first for any agency in the history of the competition. The agency’s success at the Manny’s only foreshadowed a year of continued wins: Clio Health Agency of the Year, Global Awards Agency of the Year, MM&M Large Agency of the Year and Titanium Award winner. The one that no one saw coming, executives say, was Cannes Lions Health Agency of the Year.

“We were already extremely proud of the Manny’s result, which was – on its own – an absolutely phenomenal sweep,” says Tim Hawkey, managing director and ECD. “But to go from show to show being named Agency of the Year has been downright surreal. The Cannes result was the biggest shocker. Especially with all the previous chatter about the U.S. being too regulated to produce Lion-worthy work. We hope we put an end to that argument once and for all.”

In what executives say was a testament to its creative transcending healthcare marketing, Area 23 took home more Lions outside of the Lions Health category than they did within it, securing five Lions from the Outdoor, Glass, and Innovation juries.

“Those honors were almost more surprising than the Agency of the Year win,” Hawkey says. “Healthcare agencies aren’t supposed to win Lions outside of Lions Health. But we did, and I think it’s a huge testament to what our agency is trying to do. We’re not aiming to create the best pharma work, or even the best healthcare work. We’re aiming to create the best work. Period.”

Ultimately, Area 23 ended the year with 60 trophies across 11 different clients. Despite the record-breaking wins, Mellas maintains that it’s not all about the trophies. “Having our work and our name in the spotlight has been invaluable in terms of attracting and fostering talent,” she says. “Our responsibility to our clients – to deliver the best work we can – has attracted highly motivated, ambitious, competitive people that echo our ethos. Our ability to attract such remarkable talent makes any award investment well worth it.”

What does one do when they’ve met their 2020 goals two years ahead of schedule? According to agency leaders, you set your sights higher. “We’re turning a big corner right now,” Hawkey says. “Those weird, scary ‘What If’ ideas – that a just a few years ago we were only able to sell to pro bono clients – now our biggest pharma clients are realizing the potential impact of them, and are signing up for the next big idea. It took a while, but it’s finally happening.”

“We have a huge opportunity before us, to not only do the best work in pharma or simply elevate the level of creativity in this arena, but to actually move the needle outside of our industry bubble,” Mellas adds. “I know it sounds like a bold goal, but so was Cannes, and so was that $100 million benchmark. So, let’s go for it!”

Last year continued Area 23’s long tradition of giving back, beginning with its work with long-standing pro bono client Mollie’s Fund (The Mollie Biggane Melanoma Foundation). The agency also developed new pro bono relationships with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, We Delete Blood Cancer (DKMS), and Polaris.

For Mollie’s Fund, the agency continued the development and deployment of the “Mr. Sun” national PSA. Since launching, it’s been viewed in over 100 million homes across United States and Europe – a big result for a small nonprofit, executives say.

Following its successful Hero Gene initiative with “Be the Match,” Area 23 partnered with DKMS and returned to Comic-Con in 2017. The new campaign, titled “Casting for a Hero,” invited attendees to audition for a leading role in Hollywood’s next big superhero film. As a result of the effort, more than 500 attendees signed up to be bone marrow donors over the course of three days.

With the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and crossword editor for The New York Times, Will Shortz, agency teams developed The Hardest Crossword, a series of crosswords with clues generated from the memories of Alzheimer’s patients – an unsolvable puzzle. The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today all ran these puzzles in the place of the daily crossword, forcing the 5 million newspaper readers and 50 million others to confront the devastation of this disease.

Area 23 teamed up with Polaris, the leading NGO in the fight against human trafficking, to develop a highly confidential means for reaching the 60 percent of human-trafficking victims who will visit the emergency room in any given year, but who miss their chance for rescue. Agency technologists were able to develop a mode of communication between the doctors and potential victims, allowing them to communicate without arousing the suspicion of a potential captor. The technology is in effect in hospitals across upstate New York, and Harvard Hospital has joined the effort to design a national clinical trial to field test the technology on a mass scale. “If we can rescue one victim from a life of slavery and abuse, all our efforts would have been worth it,” Hawkey says.