Ashfield Healthcare Communications, a global micro network of connected agencies, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is set to expand its business further by opening an office in the heart of Manchester, UK.

The new office will be the ninth in the UK for the company, which specializes in providing communications services across the health and life sciences sector.

Doug Burcin, President of Ashfield Healthcare Communications said: “The strategic location of Manchester gives us access to the ‘talent hub’ within the region that will support our future growth plans, particularly when it comes to building out new client service offerings.”

The expansion into central Manchester, the heart of the Northern Powerhouse and the UK’s fastest growing, most creative city shows the commitment of Ashfield Healthcare Communications to not only attract but to retain the very best talent in the industry.

Gill Adair, global head of talent acquisition at Ashfield Healthcare Communications said: “The addition of a Manchester office to our geographic portfolio will support our ambition to attract and retain the very best talent to the business.”

“The need for new talent has been driven by growing demand for healthcare communications services and a broadening of the range of skills we need to stay ahead of industry trends.”

The company aims to continue its recruitment success in the coming year by creating numerous roles for experienced communications professionals and training 80 medical writers through its new Allegro program.

Doug Burcin added: “The additional office will allow Ashfield Healthcare Communications to future proof its business by strengthening our capabilities in science, data & creativity. We’re thrilled to be a new player in town, a desirable option to attract local talent and a contributor to the community.”

About Ashfield Healthcare Communications

Ashfield Healthcare Communications, part of UDG Healthcare plc, provides global solutions for clients, adding value through unique insights and tailored, scientifically rigorous, multichannel, healthcare communications offerings. Its mission is to improve lives by helping healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge, and support they need. Ashfield Healthcare Communications’ multichannel and specialist agencies include ACUMED, Ashfield Digital & Creative, Ashfield Healthcare Communications K.K., BlueMomentum, Cambridge BioMarketing, CircleScience, Cirrus Communications, Clinical Bridges, CodonMedical, Create NYC, FireKite, Galliard, Gardiner-Caldwell Communications, GeoMed, iMed Comms, Infusion, Micromass, Nyxeon, Pegasus, Physicians World Europe, QXV Comms, Scientific Connexions, Seren Communications, StemScientific, Watermeadow Medical, and Zoetic Science.

For more information, please go to www.ashfieldhealthcarecommunications.com.

About Ashfield

Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in commercialization services for the healthcare industry. We partner with our clients across Advisory, Healthcare Communications, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Medical Affairs to build creative, scalable and tailored health solutions that are executed flawlessly, to deliver positive outcomes for patients and add value to your business. The company has more than 7,000 employees, operates in 24 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia and works with more than 250 businesses, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies.

Its mission is to partner with its clients, helping to improve lives by ensuring healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need.

Ashfield provides contract sales teams, customer service reps, medical science liaison officers, remote detailing, nurse educators, medical information, healthcare communications, market access, market research, training, event management, digital, creative, pharmacovigilance, audit and advisory services.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com