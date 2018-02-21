Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare, a global leader in providing outsourced healthcare services, has announced the launch of a pioneering new commercial model called The Ashfield Solution.

In response to global market trends, The Ashfield Solution is an agile, multi-channel engagement model underpinned by a field analytics engine. The proprietary solution addresses the challenges of pharmaceutical companies needing to maintain or improve return on investment (ROI). Utilising the Ashfield Guide, a sales analytics and planning platform, it provides a more efficient, impactful and agile sales model with the capability to flex resources in ‘real-time’ in reaction to market events.

The transformational new model helps pharmaceutical companies optimise their investment in light of margin pressure, loss of exclusivity, new product data and new market entrants including biosimilars. It provides advanced analytics capabilities in response to curve modelling, segmentation techniques, mix modelling and geospatial optimisation. In addition, the commercial model delivers engagement optimisation and monthly reporting on ROI, call attainment and performance.

Commenting on The Ashfield Solution, Jez Moulding, EVP of Ashfield and COO of UDG Healthcare, said; ‘For over 20 years Ashfield has been providing industry leading commercial solutions to pharmaceutical companies. Our focus with this new model is to empower its users to maximise sales efficiency and impact. The analytics allows us to develop an optimised resource mix that cannot be achieved through the traditional pharma sales model. We look forward to working with pharmaceutical companies in delivering The Ashfield Solution, helping them to solve their challenges by maximising their investment their multi-channel resource’.

Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in providing outsourced healthcare services to pharmaceutical, device and biotech companies. The company has more than 7,000 employees, operates in 23 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia and works with more than 250 businesses, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies. Its mission is to partner with its clients, helping to improve lives by ensuring healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need.

Ashfield provides contract sales teams, customer service reps, medical science liaison officers, remote detailing, nurse educators, medical information, healthcare communications, market access, market research, training, event management, digital, creative, pharmacovigilance and advisory services.

