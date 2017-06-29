Ad Header

AstraZeneca, Chi-Med take kidney cancer drug into final testing

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, June 29th, 2017

 

AstraZeneca and Hutchison China MediTech said on Thursday they had initiated a global late-stage clinical trial of the experimental drug savolitinib in a relatively rare type of kidney cancer.

The launch triggers a $5 million payment from AstraZeneca to the Shanghai-based drugmaker, which is listed in London and is known as Chi-Med. The move underscores Chi-Med’s drive to bring modern Chinese drugs to the international market.

The Phase III study will test savolitinib in c-MET-driven papillary renal cell carcinoma.

 

(Reporting by Ben Hirschler, editing by David Evans)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-chi-med-cancer-idUSKBN19K0NS

