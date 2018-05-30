AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca’s first respiratory biological medicine Fasenra failed to meet its main target in a second clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.
Fasenra failed to meet its target in the final-stage trial, named Galathea, this month.
Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-fasenra/astrazeneca-drug-fasenra-fails-to-achieve-main-goal-in-copd-trial-idUSKCN1IV0M3
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
April 2018 Focus: Agency Profiles, Manny Awards and Annual Review