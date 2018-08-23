Ad Header

PharmaLive

Slogan

The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry

PharmaLive > Lung Disease > COPD > AstraZeneca inhaler lags GSK drug in lung disease trial
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AstraZeneca inhaler lags GSK drug in lung disease trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, August 23rd, 2018

 

LONDON (Reuters) – A new AstraZeneca inhaler for chronic lung disease has proved worse than a rival GlaxoSmithKline product in a clinical trial, a result AstraZeneca said was inconsistent with earlier findings.

Bevespi Aerosphere – a combination of two kinds of drugs known as LAMA and LABA – was as good as GSK’s Anoro in improving peak breathing levels when patients exhaled but it failed to match Anoro on trough measures, AstraZeneca said on Thursday.

Bevespi Aerosphere is already approved in the United States and Canada for the long-term maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Europe is expected to decide on its approval later this year.

AstraZeneca said the results of the latest Phase IIIb study, known as AERISTO, were surprising.

“The performance of Bevespi Aerosphere in AERISTO is inconsistent with previous data. A full analysis is underway to understand and characterize these findings and will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting,” said respiratory head Colin Reisner.

 

Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by David Evans

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-lung/astrazeneca-inhaler-lags-gsk-drug-in-lung-disease-trial-idUSKCN1L80L3

Ad Right Top

Top Articles
Most Recent

Most Recent

Most Commented

Sorry. No data so far.

MedAdNews

Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.

June 2018 Focus: Biotech, Payer Access, DTC and more!

Subscribe

Ad Right Bottom

Ad Footer

Copyright

© 2017 PharmaLive and Outcomes LLC

Main Navigation