AstraZeneca’s drug Fasenra flops in COPD trial

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Friday, May 11th, 2018

 

LONDON (Reuters) – AstraZeneca said its first respiratory biologic medicine Fasenra failed to meet its target in a clinical trial treating patients with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The drug is currently approved as an add-on treatment for severe eosinophilic asthma in the United States, the European Union, Japan and several other countries.

The British company said Fasenra did not cause a statistically-significant reduction of exacerbations in patients with COPD in the final-stage trial, named Galathea.

A separate study, named Terranova, is ongoing, and AstraZeneca said it would fully evaluate both trials to determine the next steps for Fasenra in COPD.

 

Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-fasenra/astrazenecas-drug-fasenra-flops-in-copd-trial-idUSKBN1IC0IZ

