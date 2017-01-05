In December, the FDA sent Dynavax a Complete Response Letter saying the regulatory agency is seeking additional information before it can move forward in the approval process. The FDA is seeking clarification “regarding specific adverse events of special interest (AESIs), a numerical imbalance in a small number of cardiac events in a single study (HBV-23), new analyses of the integrated safety data base across different time periods, and post-marketing commitments,” Dynavax said. The FDA did not request additional trials, nor did it suggest there were any safety concerns. But, the FDA’s letter said it needed more time to review the data and those clarifications must be made before the FDA will clear Heplisav-B. Dynavax said it remains confident that the existing clinical data package meets the requirements for approval.

As part of the reorganization, Dynavax said it estimates restructuring costs of about $3 million, mostly in the first quarter of 2017. The company said it expects Heplisav-B costs prior to any FDA decision to be less than $1 million per month, and all other operating costs to be less than $60 million per year to support continued development of its oncology program. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Dynavax said it has approximately $81.4 million in cash and reserves.

As the costs could run high to gain approval for Heplisav-B, Dynavax said it will continue to evaluate the possibility of taking on a strategic partnership to support drug development, something Eddie Gray, Dynavax’s chief executive officer, said in November. At the time Gray said Dynavax will have to consider taking on a partner, either another pharmaceutical company or a financial partner, to advance Heplisav-B.

This morning, Gray said the restructuring efforts will allow the company to increase its financial strength and “position us well to create significant long-term clinical and financial value.”

While the company looks to gain approval for Heplisav-B, Dynavax is also pushing its immuno-oncology pipeline, which includes the lead clinical candidate, SD-101, which is currently in Phase I/II studies. SD-101, an intratumoral TLR9 agonist, has shown encouraging early clinical data in metastatic melanoma, the company said.

Dynavax is also developing a second TLR9 agonist, DV281, which has completed preclinical testing in models for lung cancer. Dynavax intends to begin Phase 1 studies of DV281 in the second quarter of 2017.