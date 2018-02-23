Beacon Healthcare Names Amy Whitcomb Director of Multi-Channel Marketing to Meet Growing Client Need

Beacon Healthcare Communications names Amy Whitcomb as Director of Multi-Channel Marketing in response to growing client needs for integrated multi-channel marketing solutions to drive brand campaign performance. As an essential new addition to senior management, Whitcomb will leverage the BEAM (Beacon Ecosystem Asset Management) platform to connect the dots of their clients’ data driven analytics dynamically and provide insights into boosting their brands’ ROI through an integrated multi-channel approach.

Previously, Whitcomb was Senior Director, Multi-Channel Client Engagement and prior to that VP, Consumer Solutions at ehealthcare Solutions; Sales Director at Quality Health. She has a passion for identifying digital analytical trends that grow targeted campaign strategies—as demonstrated by her outstanding track record of YOY 200% sales growth.

Whitcomb has this to say, “Big data is here to stay. Clients need to leverage complex analytics that multi-channel marketing provides. We integrate the data across the entire brand franchise. It’s exciting to uncover the insights that will make a difference within a brand’s marketing assets.” She is looking forward to her new partnership with Beacon Healthcare Communications. To find out more about how Amy Whitcomb can leverage MCM to grow your brand’s performance, contact her at awhitcomb@beaconhc.com 908-781-2600.

