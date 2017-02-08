CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Songjiang Wang , a director of statistical programming at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals MACK ), has been charged with insider trading, Reuters reported Tuesday afternoon.

Wang, who has served in his role since 2011, allegedly engaged in the trading scheme with Schultz Chan, the former director of biostatistics at Cambridge-based Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Chan was charged on three counts of securities fraud in June 2016, but pled not guilty.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Wang and Chan conspired to commit securities fraud by trading insider information regarding successful clinical drug trials at their respective companies. Wang allegedly traded on inside information Chan provided regarding a clinical study conducted by Chan’s employer. Although the U.S. attorney did not specify the study in the statement, a September 2016 article on Law 360 reported the two used information regarding a Phase II trial for Vadadustat, a drug used to treat dialysis patients with anemia.

Additionally, the government said Wang reciprocated with inside information about trials being conducted at Merrimack. Wang allegedly gave Chan cash, which Chan used to purchase shares of Wang’s employer. Chan subsequently sold those shares and paid Wang back, the government said in its statement