Bristol-Myers to get negative CHMP opinion on renal cancer drugs
Bristol-Myers to get negative CHMP opinion on renal cancer drugs

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Thursday, July 26th, 2018

 

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it was told by European regulators that they will recommend against approving the company’s drugs Opdivo and Yervoy to treat first-line renal cancer.

The company said it was notified on Wednesday that would be receiving a negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), part of the European Medicines Agency.

“We strongly disagree with this opinion. And in the interest of patients, we will pursue a reexamination,” Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio said on a conference call to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings.

 

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bristol-myers-results-opdivo/bristol-myers-to-get-negative-chmp-opinion-on-renal-cancer-drugs-idUSKBN1KG26W

