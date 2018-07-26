Bristol-Myers to get negative CHMP opinion on renal cancer drugs
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said on Thursday it was told by European regulators that they will recommend against approving the company’s drugs Opdivo and Yervoy to treat first-line renal cancer.
The company said it was notified on Wednesday that would be receiving a negative opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), part of the European Medicines Agency.
“We strongly disagree with this opinion. And in the interest of patients, we will pursue a reexamination,” Bristol-Myers CEO Giovanni Caforio said on a conference call to discuss the company’s second quarter earnings.
Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bristol-myers-results-opdivo/bristol-myers-to-get-negative-chmp-opinion-on-renal-cancer-drugs-idUSKBN1KG26W
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
June 2018 Focus: Biotech, Payer Access, DTC and more!