Career Conversation 18 – Sharpening Your Political Know-How

April 3, 2018 – 12:00 PM ET – Webinar

How do you view organizational politics? What do we really mean when we talk about being politically savvy? And what is the link between gender, political skill and effective leadership? Join this webinar for a fresh look at knowledge, skills and behaviors that contribute to political adeptness and better understand the role these competencies play in realizing your leadership potential.

To explore this topic, the HBA is pleased to welcome Jean Brittain Leslie, Kimberly Fox and Laura Butler to this conversation. Jean is a senior fellow at the Center for Creative Leadership (CCL), where she has published more than 70 pieces on leadership, derailment, 360-degree feedback, political skills and cross-cultural issues. She is co-author CCL’s white paper, “Women and Political Savvy: How to Build and Embrace a Fundamental Leadership Skill.” At the 2015 HBA Annual Conference, Jean received a Special Recognition Award for her poster, “The Leadership Challenge: Missing Critical Capabilities and How to Develop Them.” Joining Jean is healthcare industry leader Kimberly Fox, communications leader, office of the chief medical officer, Johnson & Johnson along with moderator and executive coach, Laura Butler, CEO, WorkLife Consulting and president, WorkLife for Women.

Following the conversation, there will be time for a live audience Q&A with the speakers.

