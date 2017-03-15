Ad Header

Catalyst’s neuromuscular drug succeeds in study

Written by: | no-reply@reuters.com | Dated: Wednesday, March 15th, 2017

 

Catalyst Pharma’s neuromuscular drug succeeds in study

 

 

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.

The drug, Firdapse, was being tested on seven patients with Musk-MG, a rare subpopulation of MG patients. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for this form of MG.

Catalyst’s shares jumped about 20 percent to $1.40 before the bell on Wednesday.

 

(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)

 

Reuters source:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-catalyst-pharms-study-idUSKBN16M1O6

