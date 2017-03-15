Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,866 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 10,900 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,500 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,800 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its experimental drug to treat patients with a severe form of myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disease, met the main goals of a study.
The drug, Firdapse, was being tested on seven patients with Musk-MG, a rare subpopulation of MG patients. There are currently no FDA approved therapies for this form of MG.
Catalyst’s shares jumped about 20 percent to $1.40 before the bell on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza)
Reuters source:
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-catalyst-pharms-study-idUSKBN16M1O6
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
February 2017 Focus: Top 10 Pipelines, Agenda 2017 and more!