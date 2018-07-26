SUMMIT, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) reported net product sales of $3,808 million for the second quarter of 2018, a 17 percent increase from the same period in 2017. Celgene reported second quarter 2018 total revenue of $3,814 million, a 17 percent increase compared to $3,271 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Based on U.S. GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), Celgene reported net income of $1,045 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2017, GAAP net income was $1,101 million and diluted EPS was $1.36.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2018 increased 5 percent to $1,585 million compared to $1,514 million in the second quarter of 2017. For the same period, adjusted diluted EPS increased 16 percent to $2.16 (including dilution from the Juno Therapeutics acquisition) from $1.87.

“We continued to deliver strong operating performance in the second quarter, leading us to update our 2018 financial guidance,” said Mark J. Alles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celgene Corporation. “Our next innovation cycle is underway. We are meaningfully advancing our pipeline, while strengthening the organization to maximize future growth opportunities.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are for the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017. The adjusted operating expense categories presented below exclude share-based employee compensation expense, collaboration-related upfront expense and a litigation-related loss contingency accrual expense. Please see the attached Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for further information relevant to the interpretation of adjusted financial measures and reconciliations of these adjusted financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures, respectively.

Net Product Sales Performance

REVLIMID ® sales for the second quarter increased 21 percent to $2,453 million. REVLIMID ® sales continue to grow, driven by increases in market share and extended treatment duration. U.S. sales of $1,586 million and international sales of $867 million increased 17 percent and 28 percent year-over-year, respectively. International sales were also favorably impacted by customer buying patterns and sales of product for use in clinical trials.

sales for the second quarter increased 21 percent to $2,453 million. REVLIMID sales continue to grow, driven by increases in market share and extended treatment duration. U.S. sales of $1,586 million and international sales of $867 million increased 17 percent and 28 percent year-over-year, respectively. International sales were also favorably impacted by customer buying patterns and sales of product for use in clinical trials. POMALYST ® /IMNOVID ® sales for the second quarter were $507 million, an increase of 30 percent year-over-year. U.S. sales were $341 million and international sales were $166 million, an increase of 41 percent and 11 percent year-over-year, respectively. POMALYST ® /IMNOVID ® sales growth was driven primarily by increases in market share and treatment duration.

/IMNOVID sales for the second quarter were $507 million, an increase of 30 percent year-over-year. U.S. sales were $341 million and international sales were $166 million, an increase of 41 percent and 11 percent year-over-year, respectively. POMALYST /IMNOVID sales growth was driven primarily by increases in market share and treatment duration. OTEZLA ® sales for the second quarter were $375 million, a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Second quarter U.S. sales of $291 million and international sales of $84 million decreased 5 percent and increased 62 percent year-over-year, respectively. OTEZLA ® sales in the U.S. were driven primarily by increasing demand with continued access pull-through in contracted health plans that was offset by lower customer inventory levels at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The strong momentum of OTEZLA ® adoption continued in key international markets with significant growth acceleration in Japan.

sales for the second quarter were $375 million, a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Second quarter U.S. sales of $291 million and international sales of $84 million decreased 5 percent and increased 62 percent year-over-year, respectively. OTEZLA sales in the U.S. were driven primarily by increasing demand with continued access pull-through in contracted health plans that was offset by lower customer inventory levels at the end of the second quarter of 2018. The strong momentum of OTEZLA adoption continued in key international markets with significant growth acceleration in Japan. ABRAXANE ® sales for the second quarter were $243 million, a 4 percent decrease year-over-year. U.S. sales were $152 million and international sales were $91 million, a decrease of 6 percent and 2 percent year-over-year, respectively.

sales for the second quarter were $243 million, a 4 percent decrease year-over-year. U.S. sales were $152 million and international sales were $91 million, a decrease of 6 percent and 2 percent year-over-year, respectively. In the second quarter, all other product sales, which include IDHIFA®, THALOMID®, ISTODAX®, VIDAZA® and an authorized generic version of VIDAZA® drug product primarily sold in the U.S., were $230 million compared to $222 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Research and Development (R&D)

On a GAAP basis, R&D expenses were $1,251 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $835 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted R&D expenses were $948 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $690 million for the second quarter of 2017. The increase was driven by the inclusion of R&D expenses associated with the acquisition of Juno and regulatory submission-related work on multiple programs. Additional R&D expenses only included on a GAAP basis increased in 2018, as outlined in the attached Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A)

On a GAAP basis, SG&A expenses were $790 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $939 million for the same period in 2017. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $672 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared to $532 million for the second quarter of 2017. The current period included an increase in SG&A expense associated with the acquisition of Juno and marketing-related expenses. Additional SG&A expenses only included on a GAAP basis decreased in 2018, as outlined in the attached Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Debt Securities and Publicly-Traded Equity Securities

Operating cash flow was $1.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2017. In May 2018, we entered into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement to repurchase an aggregate of $2 billion of our common stock. During the second quarter of 2018, we purchased 32.8 million of our shares for $3.3 billion, including the $2 billion paid for the ASR for which we have received a partial delivery of approximately 18 million shares. We anticipate the remaining shares from the ASR will be received in the third quarter of 2018. As of June 30, 2018, Celgene had approximately $2.8 billion remaining under its stock repurchase program. Celgene ended the quarter with approximately $3.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable debt securities and publicly-traded equity securities.

Celgene Expects Volume-Driven Product Sales and Earnings Growth in 2018

Previous 2018 guidance Updated 2018 guidance Total Revenue ~$14.8B ~$15.0B REVLIMID® Net Product Sales ~ $9.5B ~$9.7B POMALYST®/IMNOVID® Net Product Sales ~ $2.0B Unchanged OTEZLA® Net Product Sales ~$1.5B Unchanged ABRAXANE® Net Product Sales ~$1.0B Unchanged GAAP Operating Margin ~ 38% ~35% GAAP Diluted EPS ~ $6.31 $5.95-$6.25 Adjusted Operating Margin Adjusted Diluted EPS ~56.0% ~$8.45 Unchanged $8.70-$8.75 Adjusted Tax Rate ~17% Unchanged Weighted Average Diluted Shares ~755M ~735M

Portfolio Updates

In July, Celgene announced that the phase III AUGMENT ® trial evaluating REVLIMID ® in combination with rituximab (R 2 ) in patients with relapsed and/or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). Data from the AUGMENT ® trial will be submitted to a future medical meeting. Global regulatory submissions are planned for the first quarter of 2019.

trial evaluating REVLIMID in combination with rituximab (R ) in patients with relapsed and/or refractory follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS). Data from the AUGMENT trial will be submitted to a future medical meeting. Global regulatory submissions are planned for the first quarter of 2019. In June and July, Celgene and Acceleron Pharma announced that luspatercept achieved all primary and key secondary endpoints in the phase III MEDALIST ® and BELIEVE ® trials in patients with low-to-intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, respectively. Data from the MEDALIST ® and BELIEVE ® trials will be submitted to a future medical meeting in 2018. Regulatory applications for luspatercept in the United States and Europe are planned for the first half of 2019.

and BELIEVE trials in patients with low-to-intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, respectively. Data from the MEDALIST and BELIEVE trials will be submitted to a future medical meeting in 2018. Regulatory applications for luspatercept in the United States and Europe are planned for the first half of 2019. At the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in June, data were presented on Celgene’s pipeline assets and marketed products including: Updated durability and safety data from the TRANSCEND NHL-001 trial evaluating liso-cel (JCAR017) in patients with relapsed and/or refractory aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). In collaboration with partner bluebird bio, updated data from the CRB-401 phase I trial evaluating bb2121 in patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). Results from the phase III OPTIMISMM ® trial evaluating POMALYST ® in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone (PVd) in patients with second-line multiple myeloma. Results from the phase III RELEVANCE ® trial evaluating REVLIMID ® in combination with rituximab in patients with previously untreated follicular lymphoma (FL). Results from the Merck sponsored phase III KEYNOTE-407 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA ® (pembrolizumab) in combination with ABRAXANE ® as first-line treatment for metastatic squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). PFS and safety analysis from the Genentech-sponsored phase III IMpower131 trial evaluating TECENTRIQ ® (atezolizumab) plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and ABRAXANE ® ) as first-line treatment in patients with advanced squamous NSCLC.

In May, Roche announced that the phase III IMpower130 trial evaluating TECENTRIQ ® plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and ABRAXANE ® ) in patients with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival and PFS. Additionally, in July, Roche announced that the phase III IMpassion130 trial with ABRAXANE ® in combination with TECENTRIQ ® in patients with metastatic or locally advanced triple negative breast cancer met its co-primary endpoint of PFS. Data from these trials will be presented at a future medical meeting.

plus chemotherapy (carboplatin and ABRAXANE ) in patients with metastatic non-squamous NSCLC met its co-primary endpoints of overall survival and PFS. Additionally, in July, Roche announced that the phase III IMpassion130 trial with ABRAXANE in combination with TECENTRIQ in patients with metastatic or locally advanced triple negative breast cancer met its co-primary endpoint of PFS. Data from these trials will be presented at a future medical meeting. The phase I TRANSCEND CLL-004 trial evaluating liso-cel in patients with relapsed and/or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) continues to enroll. The phase III TRANSFORM (BCM-003) trial evaluating liso-cel as second-line therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are eligible for transplantation is initiating. In addition, the phase II trial (PILOT) evaluating liso-cel as second-line therapy in patients with DLBCL who are not eligible for transplantation was initiated in May.

Organizational Updates

In May, Celgene announced the hiring of David V. Elkins as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the appointment of Peter N. Kellogg to EVP, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer until his retirement planned for mid-2019. Mr. Elkins joined Celgene as EVP on July 1, 2018 and will succeed Peter Kellogg as CFO effective August 1, 2018.

In June, Celgene announced the appointment of Jonathan Biller as EVP and General Counsel effective July 3, 2018, following the departure of Gerald F. Masoudi.

Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call and Webcast Information

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, headquartered in Summit, New Jersey, is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company engaged primarily in the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through next-generation solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation. For more information, please visit www.celgene.com. Follow Celgene on Social Media: @Celgene, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About REVLIMID®

In the U.S., REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) in combination with dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma. REVLIMID® as a single agent is also indicated as a maintenance therapy in patients with multiple myeloma following autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant. REVLIMID® is indicated for patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to low- or intermediate-1-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. REVLIMID® is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) whose disease has relapsed or progressed after two prior therapies, one of which included bortezomib. Limitations of Use: REVLIMID® is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) outside of controlled clinical trials.

About ABRAXANE®

In the U.S., ABRAXANE® for Injectable Suspension (paclitaxel protein-bound particles for injectable suspension) (albumin-bound) is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer after failure of combination chemotherapy for metastatic disease or relapse within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy. Prior therapy should have included an anthracycline unless clinically contraindicated. ABRAXANE® is indicated for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, in combination with carboplatin, in patients who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation therapy. ABRAXANE® is also indicated for the first-line treatment of metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas in combination with gemcitabine.

About POMALYST®

In the U.S., POMALYST® (pomalidomide) is indicated for patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor and have demonstrated disease progression on or within 60 days of completion of the last therapy.

About OTEZLA®

In the U.S., OTEZLA® (apremilast) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. OTEZLA® is indicated in the U.S. for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are generally statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017* 2018 2017* Net product sales $ 3,808 $ 3,259 $ 7,339 $ 6,211 Other revenue 6 12 13 22 Total revenue 3,814 3,271 7,352 6,233 Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets) 126 111 261 224 Research and development 1,251 835 3,454 1,830 Selling, general and administrative 790 939 1,654 1,559 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 127 88 214 170 Acquisition related charges (income) and restructuring, net 34 (13 ) 65 26 Total costs and expenses 2,328 1,960 5,648 3,809 Operating income 1,486 1,311 1,704 2,424 Interest and investment income, net 9 24 22 39 Interest (expense) (192 ) (126 ) (358 ) (253 ) Other income (expense), net 4 (31 ) 969 (18 ) Income before income taxes 1,307 1,178 2,337 2,192 Income tax provision 262 77 446 159 Net income $ 1,045 $ 1,101 $ 1,891 $ 2,033 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.46 $ 1.41 $ 2.58 $ 2.61 Diluted $ 1.43 $ 1.36 $ 2.52 $ 2.51 Weighted average shares: Basic 716.1 780.4 732.1 779.7 Diluted 732.6 811.7 750.6 811.5

* During the third quarter of 2017, we adopted ASU 2017-12 with an initial application date of January 1, 2017. Prior to the adoption of ASU 2017-12, we recognized all changes in the fair value of the excluded component of a hedge in Other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Income under a mark-to-market approach. Pursuant to the provisions of ASU 2017-12, we no longer recognize the adjustments to the fair value of the excluded component in Other income (expense), net but we instead recognize the initial value of the excluded component using an amortization approach over the life of the hedging instrument. The results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 have been recast to reflect the adoption of ASU 2017-12. The three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2017 include the following immaterial revisions to previously issued financial results:

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 As Reported As Revised As Reported As Revised Net product sales $ 3,256 $ 3,259 $ 6,206 $ 6,211 Other income (expense), net (76 ) (31 ) (50 ) (18 ) Income tax provision 69 77 153 159 Net income 1,061 1,101 2,002 2,033 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.31 $ 1.36 $ 2.47 $ 2.51 June 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Balance sheet items: Cash, cash equivalents, debt securities available-for-sale and equity investments with readily determinable fair values $ 3,410 $ 12,042 Total assets 33,444 30,141 Long-term debt, including current portion 20,256 15,838 Total stockholders’ equity 3,430 6,921

Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted Net Income (In millions, except per share data) Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017* 2018 2017* Net income – GAAP $ 1,045 $ 1,101 $ 1,891 $ 2,033 Before tax adjustments: Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets): Share-based compensation expense (1) 9 8 18 15 Research and development: Share-based compensation expense (1) 157 70 356 135 Collaboration-related upfront expense (2) 146 75 391 85 Research and development asset acquisition expense (3) – – 1,125 325 Adjustment to clinical trial and development activity wind-down charge (4) – – (60 ) – Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation expense (1) 118 92 311 173 Litigation-related loss contingency accrual expense (5) – 315 – 315 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6) 127 88 214 170 Acquisition related charges (income) and restructuring, net: Change in fair value of contingent consideration and success payments (7) 7 (13 ) (23 ) 26 Acquisition related charges (8) 27 – 88 – Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of equity investments (9) 6 – (953 ) – Income tax provision: Estimated tax impact from above adjustments (10) (52 ) (127 ) (185 ) (238 ) Non-operating tax adjustments (11) (5 ) (95 ) (16 ) (170 ) Net income – Adjusted $ 1,585 $ 1,514 $ 3,157 $ 2,869 Net income per common share – Adjusted Basic $ 2.21 $ 1.94 $ 4.31 $ 3.68 Diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.87 $ 4.21 $ 3.54

Explanation of adjustments: (1) Exclude share-based compensation expense totaling $284 and $170 for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Exclude share-based compensation expense totaling $685 and $323 for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (2) Exclude upfront payment expense for research and development collaboration arrangements. (3) Exclude research and development asset acquisition expenses. (4) Exclude adjustment of clinical trial and development activity wind-down charge associated with the discontinuance of GED-0301 clinical trials in Crohn’s disease. (5) Exclude loss contingency accrual expenses related to a civil litigation matter. (6) Exclude amortization of intangible assets acquired in the acquisitions of Pharmion Corp., Gloucester Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Gloucester), Abraxis BioScience, Inc. (Abraxis), Celgene Avilomics Research, Inc. (Avila), Quanticel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Quanticel) and Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (Juno). (7) Exclude changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the acquisitions of Gloucester, Abraxis, Avila, Nogra Pharma Limited (Nogra), Quanticel and Juno, as well as changes in the fair value of success payments related to the acquisition of Juno. (8) Exclude acquisition costs related to Juno. (9) Exclude changes in the fair value of equity investments due to the adoption of ASU 2016-01 (Financial Instruments-Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities). (10) Exclude the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments. (11) Exclude other non-operating tax expense items. The adjustments for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 are to exclude the excess tax related to the adoption of ASU 2016-09 (Compensation-Stock Compensation).

Three-Month Period Ended Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 As Reported As Revised As Reported As Revised Net income – GAAP $ 1,061 $ 1,101 $ 2,002 $ 2,033 Net income – Adjusted 1,474 1,514 2,838 2,869 Diluted net income per common share – Adjusted $ 1.82 $ 1.87 $ 3.50 $ 3.54

Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Full-Year 2018 Projected GAAP to Adjusted Net Income (In millions, except per share data) Range Low High Projected net income – GAAP (1) $ 4,374 $ 4,594 Before tax adjustments: Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets): Share-based compensation expense 31 28 Research and development: Share-based compensation expense 554 502 Collaboration-related upfront expense 391 391 Research and development asset acquisition expense 1,125 1,125 Adjustment to clinical trial and development activity wind-down charge (60 ) (60 ) Selling, general and administrative: Share-based compensation expense 542 491 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 493 469 Acquisition related charges (income) and restructuring, net: Change in fair value of contingent consideration and success payments 24 14 Acquisition related charges 110 88 Other income (expense), net: Change in fair value of equity investments (1,007 ) (1,007 ) Income tax provision: Estimated tax impact from above adjustments (166 ) (188 ) Non-operating tax adjustments (16 ) (16 ) Projected net income – Adjusted $ 6,395 $ 6,431 Projected net income per diluted common share – GAAP $ 5.95 $ 6.25 Projected net income per diluted common share – Adjusted $ 8.70 $ 8.75 Projected weighted average diluted shares 735.0 735.0

(1) Our projected 2018 earnings do not include the effect of any business combinations, collaboration agreements, asset acquisitions, asset impairments, litigation-related loss contingency accruals, changes in the fair value of our CVRs issued as part of the acquisition of Abraxis, changes in the fair value of equity investments as per ASU 2016-01 (Financial Instruments-Overall: Recognition and Measurement of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities) or non-operating tax adjustments that may occur after the day prior to the date of this press release.

Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries Net Product Sales (In millions) Three-Month Periods Ended June 30, % Change 2018 2017 Reported Operational(1) Currency(2) REVLIMID® U.S. $ 1,586 $ 1,358 16.8% 16.8% 0.0% International 867 676 28.3% 29.9% (1.6)% Worldwide 2,453 2,034 20.6% 21.1% (0.5)% POMALYST®/IMNOVID® U.S. 341 241 41.5% 41.5% 0.0% International 166 150 10.7% 11.8% (1.1)% Worldwide 507 391 29.7% 30.1% (0.4)% OTEZLA® U.S. 291 306 (4.9)% (4.9)% 0.0% International 84 52 61.5% 62.5% (1.0)% Worldwide 375 358 4.7% 4.9% (0.2)% ABRAXANE® U.S. 152 161 (5.6)% (5.6)% 0.0% International 91 93 (2.2)% (1.0)% (1.2)% Worldwide 243 254 (4.3)% (3.9)% (0.4)% IDHIFA® (3) U.S. 16 – N/A N/A N/A International 1 – N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 17 – N/A N/A N/A VIDAZA® U.S. 3 2 50.0% 50.0% 0.0% International 159 154 3.2% 5.0% (1.8)% Worldwide 162 156 3.8% 5.6% (1.8)% azacitidine for injection U.S. 5 9 (44.4)% (44.4)% 0.0% International – – N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 5 9 (44.4)% (44.4)% 0.0% THALOMID® U.S. 17 21 (19.0)% (19.0)% 0.0% International 11 13 (15.4)% (13.6)% (1.8)% Worldwide 28 34 (17.6)% (16.9)% (0.7)% ISTODAX® U.S. 14 17 (17.6)% (17.6)% 0.0% International 3 2 50.0% 48.7% 1.3% Worldwide 17 19 (10.5)% (10.6)% 0.1% All Other U.S. – – N/A N/A N/A International 1 4 N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 1 4 N/A N/A N/A Total Net Product Sales U.S. 2,425 2,115 14.7% 14.7% 0.0% International 1,383 1,144 20.9% 22.7% (1.8)% Worldwide $ 3,808 $ 3,259 16.8% 17.4% (0.6)%

(1) Operational includes impact from both volume and price. (2) Currency includes the impact from both foreign exchange rates and hedging activities. (3) IDHIFA® was approved in August 2017 in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with R/R AML with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2) mutation as detected by an FDA approved test.

Celgene Corporation and Subsidiaries Net Product Sales (In millions) Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, % Change 2018 2017 Reported Operational(1) Currency(2) REVLIMID® U.S. $ 3,073 $ 2,592 18.6% 18.6% 0.0% International 1,614 1,326 21.7% 22.1% (0.4)% Worldwide 4,687 3,918 19.6% 19.7% (0.1)% POMALYST®/IMNOVID® U.S. 641 457 40.3% 40.3% 0.0% International 319 298 7.0% 7.7% (0.7)% Worldwide 960 755 27.2% 27.5% (0.3)% OTEZLA® U.S. 567 505 12.3% 12.3% 0.0% International 161 95 69.5% 69.8% (0.3)% Worldwide 728 600 21.3% 21.3% 0.0% ABRAXANE® U.S. 311 303 2.6% 2.6% 0.0% International 194 187 3.7% 4.2% (0.5)% Worldwide 505 490 3.1% 3.3% (0.2)% IDHIFA® (3) U.S. 30 – N/A N/A N/A International 1 – N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 31 – N/A N/A N/A VIDAZA® U.S. 5 4 25.0% 25.0% 0.0% International 314 310 1.3% 2.0% (0.7)% Worldwide 319 314 1.6% 2.3% (0.7)% azacitidine for injection U.S. 11 18 (38.9)% (38.9)% 0.0% International 1 – N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 12 18 (33.3)% (33.3)% 0.0% THALOMID® U.S. 36 43 (16.3)% (16.3)% 0.0% International 23 27 (14.8)% (14.1)% (0.7)% Worldwide 59 70 (15.7)% (15.4)% (0.3)% ISTODAX® U.S. 30 34 (11.8)% (11.8)% 0.0% International 6 5 20.0% 17.7% 2.3% Worldwide 36 39 (7.7)% (8.0)% 0.3% All Other U.S. – – N/A N/A N/A International 2 7 N/A N/A N/A Worldwide 2 7 N/A N/A N/A Total Net Product Sales U.S. 4,704 3,956 18.9% 18.9% 0.0% International 2,635 2,255 16.9% 17.6% (0.7)% Worldwide $ 7,339 $ 6,211 18.2% 18.4% (0.2)%