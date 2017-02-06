Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,666 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 9,900 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,300 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,600 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Cellectis has won U.S. regulatory approval to run an early clinical trial using its gene edited cell therapy product UCART123 for blood cancers, boosting the French biotech firm’s ambitions in the hot area of cancer research.
Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Phase I clinical trials will start in the first half of this year, the company said on Monday.
It marks the first time that U.S. regulators have approved clinical testing of an allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf”, gene-edited CAR T cell treatment.
The idea of genetically altering immune cells called T cells so that they can attack cancers more effectively has attracted interest from a range of drugmakers.
But while rivals such as Novartis, Juno and Kite have treatments that use modified T cells extracted from individual patients, Cellectis products are derived from healthy donors and aim to be universal.
Its first such “off-the-shelf” cell therapy UCART19, which is being developed with Servier and Pfizer, is now being tested in Phase I trials in Britain for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.
It has already rescued two babies treated at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital from previously incurable cancer.
UCART123, which is still wholly owned by Cellectis, is designed to help patients with acute myeloid leukaemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cellectis-cell-therapy-usa-idUSKBN15L2HH
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!