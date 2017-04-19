Centron Hires Meredith Pugh as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

April 18, 2017 09:07 AM Eastern Daylight Time

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Centron, a full-service, wholly integrated healthcare communications firm and recipient of Med Ad News Agency of the Year in 2016, announced today the appointment of Meredith Pugh as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer.

Pugh joins Centron with over 20 years of industry experience providing creative solutions for brands and leading business development initiatives across a wide range of disease states. Most recently, Pugh served as Chief Growth Officer at Havas Health and, prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Director, Business Development at The CDM Group. At Centron, Pugh will be responsible for implementing a growth plan and ensuring integrated new business efforts are informed by strategic analytics and customer-centric insights. She will report to Centron Chief Executive Officer Marcia McLaughlin and will sit on the organization’s Executive Management Team.

“Meredith will be ensuring all HealthSTAR Communications companies collaborate to ensure alignment with client goals,” said Chris Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer, HealthSTAR Communications. “With her experience identifying integration and partnership opportunities, we are confident that she will play a crucial role in growing not only Centron, but the entire HealthSTAR network.”

“With her sharp strategic capabilities, innovative thinking and proven track record in healthcare communications, Pugh is the perfect addition to our team at Centron,” said Marcia McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Centron. “Her dynamic skill set and remarkable passion for growing businesses and brands will elevate Centron to the next level and help drive long-term success for our clients.”

Pugh will work closely with Centron’s integrated brand teams on strategy and alignment across all disciplines—Advertising, Medical Education, Public Relations and Market Access.

“The healthcare industry is evolving at such a rapid pace that the needs and challenges of everyone in this dynamic ecosystem shift as well, making it essential for brands to find fast and meaningful ways to resonate and drive impact,” said Pugh. “I find that agencies have the most success when collaborating across disciplines to develop insightful, creative, yet consistent, multi-channel solutions—and I am excited to bring a fresh perspective and new thinking to Centron’s integrated approach.”

About Centron

Centron is a full-service medical communications agency offering senior-level strategic expertise across a range of therapeutic areas in advertising, public relations, medical education and market access. Centron’s senior staff has over 300 years of combined healthcare experience and is committed to building bold, effective and synergistic communications. Centron is a HealthSTAR Communications company based in New York, NY, and Centron is also the US lead agency for the Centron Global Network. Learn more at www.centroncom.com.

About HealthSTAR Communications

HealthSTAR Communications is dedicated to helping pharmaceutical clients engage more effectively and efficiently with healthcare professionals. As a full-service communications company that has been partnering with the pharmaceutical and medical device industry for 27 years, HealthSTAR Communications maintains an innovative network designed to provide a comprehensive portfolio of healthcare marketing services. With headquarters in Mahwah, New Jersey, HealthSTAR’s subsidiaries include HealthSTAR Fusion Group, HealthSTAR Strategic Engagements, HealthSTAR Clinical Education Solutions and Centron Advertising, Medical Education, Market Access and Public Relations. Learn more at www.healthstarcom.com.