The deals the company struck today will force the termination of 11 employees, more than half of its staff. The layoffs are expected to be completed later this year and will leave the company with a staff of eight. This round of terminations follows an August 2016 layoff of 48 percent of its workforce that was part of an effort to reduce operating expenses as the company refocuses its clinical strategies.

With the latest news, shares of Cerulean fell to a low of $1.06 per share, down from a morning high of $1.45.

This morning, Cerulean said it has sold its clinical product candidates, CRLX101 and CRLX301, to BlueLink Pharmaceuticals for $1.5 million. In August, the company announced CRLX101 in combination with Genentech (RHHBY)’s Avastin failed to show a statistical significance in progression free survival when compared to standard care agents in a Phase II renal carcinoma trial. That trial failure lead to the August layoffs. CRLX101 is a nanoparticle-drug conjugate (NDC) designed to concentrate in tumors and slowly release its anti-cancer payload, camptothecin, inside tumor cells. The experimental drug is a topoisomerase inhibitor.

In a separate deal, the company sold all rights to Cerulean’s Dynamic Tumor Targeting Platform for $6 million. Cerulean and Novartis had already been collaborating, but the deal will send that to Novartis