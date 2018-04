China to cut import value-added tax on cancer drugs from May 1

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will cut the import value-added tax on cancer drugs to 3 percent from May 1, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The government has said it would remove import tariffs on cancer drugs from next month.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-trade-tariffs-cancerdrugs/china-to-cut-import-value-added-tax-on-cancer-drugs-from-may-1-idUSKBN1HY1DR