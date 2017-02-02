Top Articles
- Top 10 Pipelines 11,566 views
- Annual Report: Top 10 Pipelines 9,700 views
- Celgene Snaps Up Merck & Co.’s Giant Complex in New Jersey 9,300 views
- Top 100 Biotechnology Companies Special Report: The Acquisition Game 3,600 views
The Pulse of the Pharmaceutical Industry
Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as “fragile at best.”
Cigna, which is offering plans in seven states in 2017, will “fully assess whether we will participate, where, and how,” Cordani told investors during a conference call on Thursday. Insurers need to submit plans to regulators in April and May.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)
Source: Reuters Health
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-cigna-results-ceo-idUSKBN15H1OR
Sorry. No data so far.
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
December 2016 Focus: Trump, Turing, New Marketing Ventures and more!