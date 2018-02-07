Chicago, Ill., February 6, 2018 –As pharmaceutical companies continue to adopt emerging technologies to support and enhance their sales and marketing initiatives, they are increasingly dependent on their agency partners to provide digital support, expertise and leadership. closerlook, inc., a leading digital marketing agency that has been a pioneer within pharma CRM, social media, marketing analytics and digital sales tools, is deepening its commitment to tech-enabled marketing with its appointment of Steve Tulk in the role of Chief Technology Officer.

Tulk will steer the agency’s continued investment in intelligence-driven technologies and marketing software product development. He will lead efforts in using machine learning and artificial intelligence to bolster closerlook’s marketing solutions and support its world-class intelligence and creative services for the agency’s portfolio of pharmaceutical clients.

“I’m happy to say that we found an exceptional candidate to lead our technology efforts forward,” said closerlook President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Sawyer, “Steve is a highly engaged technology visionary with more than 25 years of experience as CIO or CTO in entrepreneurial, start-up and multinational companies. closerlook has long understood the unique value that technology offers to pharma marketing. Steve’s experience will help us scale our breadth of innovation to deliver on our promise of more effective healthcare professional and patient engagement.”

Tulk is an accomplished IT executive and a recognized expert in platform and product development. Prior to his role at closerlook, Tulk served as Chief Technology Officer for Kaptivating, LLC; Vice-President of Information Technology at Siegfried; Global Director and Chief Information Officer of Nike, Inc’s Hurley International subsidiary; Chief Information Officer for PacificNet; and Chief Information Officer for Vivendi, S.A.’s Culligan Subsidiary.

About closerlook

closerlook has been helping pharmaceutical brands and companies connect with their customers since 1994. Today, the agency is helping its clients promote their brands in ways that take into consideration the rapidly changing customer, regulatory and media environment. The agency believes the answer to more efficient, effective marketing lies in a symbiotic relationship between customer intelligence and access. To help its clients practice smarter marketing, closerlook develops product offerings that both increase intelligence—through new technology, data collection, in-depth analysis and reporting—and broaden access to customers through responsive, content-rich campaigns that are integrated across a wide range of channels.

With offices in Chicago and New York, closerlook is one of the fastest growing agencies in its field with experience in a broad range of specialty and primary care therapeutic areas. The company has a roster of clients that includes some of the most respected names in the life sciences industry. The agency is headquartered at 212 W. Superior St, Suite 300, Chicago, Ill. 60654. Tel: 312-640-3700. Website: closerlook.com

For more information about closerlook, contact Liz Mitchell, Senior Marketing Manager, at emitchell@closerlook.com.