London and New York (February 8, 2017) – Consulting at McCann Health, part of McCann Health, 2016 Cannes Lions Healthcare Agency Network of the Year and the Global Awards Healthcare Network of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, today announced the appointment of two new leaders in London and New York.

Jamie Avallone and Mark Archer have been appointed to the newly created positions of Managing Director at Consulting at McCann Health in New York and London respectively.

Simon Holt, President, Consulting at McCann Health said, “Both Jamie and Mark could not be joining at a more exciting time. Only five months after our launch, Consulting at McCann Health is already disrupting the old consulting model at precisely the time when clients in Pharmaceuticals and the life sciences industry are searching for fresh thinking to tackle the business challenges confronting their future.”

Jamie brings extensive experience in the global digital healthcare space to this new role at Consulting at McCann Health. Previously, as Head of Advisory Services at Manhattan Research, he devised unique and analytically robust solutions to help create some of Pharma’s most innovative and impactful digital offerings in over 20 markets in the past decade.

Mark, who joins the company from inventivHealth where he served as Executive Vice President, Global Head Business Development, has more than 30 years of BioPharma experience and has held top leadership roles at companies such as Sanofi and Quintiles. He has an extensive C-suite network and track record of building strategic consulting and commercial solutions business in Europe, US and Asia.

Consulting at McCann Health is a business consultancy with a difference borne out of its application of design thinking, creativity and effectiveness to provide fresh thinking to today’s life sciences industry. It launched in September 2016 with offices strategically located in New York, London and Tokyo.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, winner of the 2016 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year Award and the 2016 Global Awards Healthcare Network of the Year for the fifth year in a row, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare marketing networks specializing in a wide array of professional and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health (www.mccannhealth.com) consists of three strong marketing communications global networks: McCann Torre Lazur, McCann Healthcare (professional) and McCann HumanCare (consumer health & wellness). Specialty units include McCann Echo, McCann Global Health, McCann Pharmacy Initiative, Consulting at McCann Health, McCann Managed Markets and McCann Complete Medical. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

