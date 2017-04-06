Consulting at McCann Health Appoints Two Top Executives

New York (April 6, 2017) – Less than a year after its launch, Consulting at McCann Health, a business consultancy aimed at the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences industry, is expanding its client roster with further projects from big-6 Pharma community. As a result, the agency announced today that it is appointing Robert Paglia, and Randy Goodman, M.D., Managing Directors at Consulting at McCann Health in New York.

“The market is responding positively to the kind of design thinking we can bring to the table on behalf of our clients. Innovation that has led to creative solutions for many of their most stubborn business challenges,” said Simon Holt, President of Consulting at McCann Health. “We’re delighted to welcome two new senior executives to the NY management team with expertise in developing new approaches to meet the needs of today’s customers, more effective market access and pricing solutions, and fresh approaches to embedding the latest marketing and business strategies into entire organizations.”

Robert Paglia, a pharmacist with an MBA in marketing, brings a depth of experience in leading global pricing and market access consultancies to his new role at Consulting at McCann Health. Most recently, Bob was the U.S. Head, Pricing and Market Access, for PriceSpective, a division of ICON PLC, where he led business development, project delivery, and service line innovation. Prior to ICON, he was the worldwide practice lead of PARAEXEL’s Commercialization Consulting Practice where he led PMA/HEOR teams and developed client business in the U.S., EU, and emerging markets. For over a decade, Bob was the founder and president of Evolution Health Initiatives, an industry leading market access consulting and payer communications company. Bob, whose therapeutic expertise ranges from oncology, to immunology, to biosimilars, and cell and gene therapy, has also held sales and marketing positions at J&J, Purdue Pharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Randy Goodman M.D., a nationally recognized expert in value-based reimbursement, health economics and medical policy, brings more than 23 years of experience from both the public and private sector to Consulting at McCann Health. Previously, Dr. Goodman served as Senior Director and Project Leader for health economics, global reimbursement and healthcare policy for Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC, and Scientia Advisors, LLC (Precision Medicine Companies). Dr. Goodman brings tremendous expertise in public healthcare, economics and healthcare policy, in particularly, health reform. He served as senior health care policy advisor to the White House Office on Reform and Health Policy during both the Clinton and Obama Administrations. Dr. Goodman received his MHA and PhD in Healthcare Administration and Policy from Harvard University.

Consulting at McCann Health is a business consultancy with a difference borne out of its application of design thinking, creativity and effectiveness to provide fresh thinking to today’s life sciences industry. It launched in September 2016 with offices strategically located in New York, London and Tokyo.

About McCann Health

McCann Health, winner of the 2016 Cannes Lions Healthcare Network of the Year Award and the 2016 Global Awards Healthcare Network of the Year for the fifth year in a row, is one of the world’s most awarded global healthcare marketing networks specializing in a wide array of professional and consumer health and wellness practices. McCann Health (www.mccannhealth.com) consists of three strong marketing communications global networks: McCann Torre Lazur, McCann Healthcare (professional) and McCann HumanCare (consumer health & wellness). Specialty units include McCann Echo, McCann Global Health, McCann Pharmacy Initiative, Consulting at McCann Health, McCann Managed Markets and McCann Complete Medical. McCann Health is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG).

