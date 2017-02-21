Top Articles
Feedback helps leaders and team members align personal behaviors with organizational goals, reinforce norms and develop themselves and others in ways that create positive business outcomes. Studies show that professionals who work in organizations with a strong culture of feedback experience more engagement, greater job satisfaction, increased resiliency and even reduced pain and inflammation. When leaders create a feedback-rich culture where they offer helpful feedback in a timely manner — and are open to receiving it themselves — everyone benefits.
In this participatory workshop, you’ll learn to convey information in a way that can be heard, digested and applied moving forward, creating a positive environment that fosters learning and receptivity to feedback. You’ll discover how to apply feedback techniques to increase positive behaviors and performance, how to adapt your feedback style to different communication styles and when to give feedback (and when not to). Specific techniques for dealing with feedback-resistant employees will also be provided.
Gain confidence in this key leadership skill by practicing giving and receiving feedback with other participants. Leave this session ready to build stronger workplace relationships.
Agenda
12:00 – 12:05 PM Welcome and introductions
12:05 – 12:50 PM Presentation
12:50 – 1:00 PM Q&A session; thank you and closing greetings
Registration information
Event is open to: HBA members and nonmembers
Online registration available until one hour before the live broadcast begins.
This webinar is nonrefundable.
Featured speakers
Juliana Wood
Assoc. director online learning resources
Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association
Principal and director of learning
The Boda Group
Leadership coach
The Boda Group
Learning objectives
1. Use a proven four-step model for giving effective feedback
2. Adapt feedback style to different communication styles
3. Apply seven specific techniques for dealing with feedback-resistant employees
The registration button at the bottom of the page will not show if online registration has closed or if the event has reached capacity. If you are a guest and the registration button is not showing, it may be that this is a member-only event. Read more about the benefits of membership or contact us about membership.
The HBA will make reasonable modifications to policies and programs to ensure that people with special needs have an equal opportunity to enjoy all of its programs. Contact us if you require special accommodations for this event.
