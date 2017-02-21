Feedback helps leaders and team members align personal behaviors with organizational goals, reinforce norms and develop themselves and others in ways that create positive business outcomes. Studies show that professionals who work in organizations with a strong culture of feedback experience more engagement, greater job satisfaction, increased resiliency and even reduced pain and inflammation. When leaders create a feedback-rich culture where they offer helpful feedback in a timely manner — and are open to receiving it themselves — everyone benefits.

In this participatory workshop, you’ll learn to convey information in a way that can be heard, digested and applied moving forward, creating a positive environment that fosters learning and receptivity to feedback. You’ll discover how to apply feedback techniques to increase positive behaviors and performance, how to adapt your feedback style to different communication styles and when to give feedback (and when not to). Specific techniques for dealing with feedback-resistant employees will also be provided.

Gain confidence in this key leadership skill by practicing giving and receiving feedback with other participants. Leave this session ready to build stronger workplace relationships.

Agenda

12:00 – 12:05 PM Welcome and introductions

12:05 – 12:50 PM Presentation

12:50 – 1:00 PM Q&A session; thank you and closing greetings

Featured speakers