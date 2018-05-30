Algeria and Bali are the latest to join the deep pool of talent fueling the success of this new agency model



SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY – CrowdPharm, the premier healthcare marketing solution, announces today the addition of talent from Algeria and Bali to its network.

“We have been deliberate in how we vet the professionals joining our team to work on CrowdPharm’s client assignments,” said Mike Myers, co-founder of CrowdPharm. “All CrowdPharm professionals have proven expertise, are excited about our approach, and are bound through non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).”

CrowdPharm’s global network now includes 800+ professionals representing all agency disciplines: strategy, planning, copywriting, art and creative direction, production, social media, digital, and editorial. With hundreds of network members located across the globe, CrowdPharm can respond and work quickly – providing strong talent at any time for any type of assignment. CrowdPharn’s proven creative and strategic leadership, comprehensive briefs, and disciplined talent deliver on-brand work.

CrowdPharm’s talent network by continent includes 28 states and 30 countries

Africa: Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria

“We offer a new agency model in building healthcare, medical, and pharmaceutical brands. Our talent supplies the strategic and creative thinking that meets the marketing demands of business,” said Myers. “We also have talent hubs on four continents.”

