Every dollar funds bold research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering to help patients worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, announced funding plans for the $34 million raised in 2017 by its extraordinary community. 100 percent of this record-breaking total goes to rare cancer research and clinical trials to improve how cancer is diagnosed and treated.

Cycle for Survival’s annual indoor team cycling events, led by instructors from the movement’s founding partner Equinox, took place in February and March in 16 cities across the country. It was a banner year with more participants, donors, fundraising events and money raised than ever before. Within six months, donations go to the most promising initiatives led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. The allocations cover a variety of cancer types and innovative treatment approaches, including:

Computational Oncology

Precision Prevention

The Center for Epigenetics

The Center for Hematologic Malignancies

The Center for Molecular Oncology

The Departments of Pediatrics

The Equinox Innovation Initiative

The Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program

The Precision Pathology Biobanking Center

The Sarcoma Service

The Equinox Innovation Initiative was established at MSK in 2016 to honor Equinox’s unwavering commitment and long-time partnership with Cycle for Survival in support of rare cancer research. The focus of the initiative is Cycle for Survival’s distinguished research awards that are presented annually to MSK’s top physicians and scientists through a competitive application process conducted by the institution. The grants are funded by money raised by Cycle for Survival participants each year.

One groundbreaking area of research receiving Cycle for Survival funding this year is the study of precision prevention, led by Luis Diaz, MD. MSK is a leader in personalized medicine, and Cycle for Survival continues to support this critical work through a variety of projects—now including the prevention and early detection of cancer.

Cycle for Survival has raised $140 million since it was founded in 2007, with $110 million of that total raised in the past four years. Every dollar goes to research to make a direct and powerful impact for patients. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Rare cancers include brain, ovarian, pancreatic, leukemia, lymphoma, all pediatric cancers and many other types.

To learn about the 2017 funding allocations and specific research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival, go to www.cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund.

The Cycle for Survival community will never stop fighting until all cancer patients have effective treatment options. Registration for the 2018 signature rides opens this month. Cycle for Survival will celebrate its 12th year with the Times Square Takeover kick-off event on September 27. To learn more and sign up for Cycle for Survival’s e-mail updates, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Join the Battle. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised $140 million through its signature indoor team cycling events across the United States to help fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all cancer patients are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies and major scientific initiatives. For a list of events, research updates and additional information, visit https://www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)—the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center—has devoted more than 130 years to exceptional patient care, innovative research, and outstanding educational programs. Today, it is one of 69 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science flourishing side by side with clinical studies and treatment. The close collaboration between MSK’s physicians and scientists is one of its unique strengths, enabling it to provide patients with the best care available as researchers work to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and ultimately cure cancer. MSK’s education programs train future physicians and scientists, and the knowledge and experience they gain has an impact on cancer treatment and biomedical research around the world.

About Equinox

Equinox operates 89 upscale, full-service clubs in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Boston, Texas and Washington, DC, as well as international locations in London and Toronto. The company offers an integrated selection of Equinox-branded programs, services and products, including strength and cardio training, studio classes, personal training, spa services and products, apparel and food/juice bars. Equinox’s hotel properties will cater exclusively to the high performance traveller: fusing luxury and wellness to serve as the ultimate hotel destination with a 360-degree lifestyle experience. Offering the bespoke experiences and unparalleled services consumers have come to expect from Equinox over its 25-year history, Equinox’s hospitality brand will grow to 50 worldwide locations. Since its inception in 1991, Equinox has developed a lifestyle brand that represents service, value, quality, expertise, innovation, attention to detail, market leadership and results. IT’S NOT FITNESS. IT’S LIFE.

SOURCE Cycle for Survival

Related Links

https://www.cycleforsurvival.org

PR Newswire source:

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cycle-for-survival-invests-34-million-in-rare-cancer-research-in-2017-300512729.html