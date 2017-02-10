Tokyo, Japan – Daiichi Sankyo Company announced today that it is shuttering its research subsidiary, Asubio Pharma located in Kobe, Japan. The closure is the result of restructuring its global research and development activities. The closure is expected by the end of March 2018.

This news comes only a month after the company announced that it was closing its R&D facility in Gurgaon, India. At that time, the company said, “Daiichi Sankyo is reviewing its global R&D system with the aim of decreasing R&D operations costs and redistributing resources to the further development of its R&D pipeline.”

At the India plant, about 170 people will be affected. Daiichi Sankyo took over the Gurgaon center in 2008 when it acquired Ranbaxy (RANBAXY.BO)’s research-and-development division. At that time, the facility employed about 200 scientists. The acquisition was for $4 billion (U.S.). In 2014, Daiichi sold Ranbaxy to Sun Pharma (SUNPHARMA.NS) after four of its key plants were banned by the U.S. and a $500 million (U.S.) fine was levied for falsifying data and poor manufacturing practices.

Before that, Daiichi Sankyo closed R&D facilities in the UK. The UK facility closing, based in Gerrards Cross, England, was announced in February 2016. That site employed 80 people. Its operations were transferred to its Edison, NJ-based subsidiary and its European subsidiary, based in Munich, Germany.

Asubia Pharma employs about 150 people. Its focus is primarily psychiatric and neurological diseases, immune and inflammatory diseases and regenerative medicine. As part of the reorganization, Daiichi Sankyo expects to transfer Asubio’s R&D operations and employees to other Daiichi Sankyo Group companies in Japan. The company said in a statement, “We expect the integration of the venture spirit of Asubio Pharma into other Daiichi Sankyo research activities to contribute greatly to improving R&D productivity.