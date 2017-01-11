As part of its continuing consolidation of its research-and-development activities, Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo announced that it is closing its R&D facility in Gurgaon, India. Approximately 170 people will be affected.

The company, in a statement, said, “Daiichi Sankyo is reviewing its global R&D system with the aim of decreasing R&D operations costs and redistributing resources to the further development of its R&D pipeline.”

The company indicates that once closed, the facility’s research pipeline will be transferred to its R&D division in Japan.

Daiichi Sankyo took over the Gurgaon center in 2008, when it acquired Ranbaxy (RANBAXY.BO)’s research-and-development division. At that time, the facility employed about 200 scientists. The acquisition was for $4 billion (U.S.). In 2014, Daiichi sold Ranbaxy to Sun Pharma (SUNPHARMA.NS) after four of its key plants were banned by the U.S. and a $500 million (US) fine was levied for falsifying data and poor manufacturing practices.

Daiichi Sankyo previously closed research-and-development facilities in the UK. The UK facility closing, based in Gerrards Cross, England, was announced in February 2016. The site employed 80 people. Its operations were transferred to its Edison, NJ-based subsidiary and its European subsidiary, based in Munich, Germany.

Just yesterday, Daiichi Sanyko announced it had signed a strategic partnership deal with Kite Pharma (KITE), headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. The deal revolves around Kite’s lead product candidate, axicabtagene ciloleucel. The therapeutic involves engineering a patient’s T cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target antigen CD19. CD19 is expressed on the surface of B-cell lymphomas and leukemias. This redirects the immune T-cells to kill the cancer cells