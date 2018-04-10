Latest in string of recent top talent hires

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The Shipyard today announces the appointment of David Sonderman to the role of Chief Creative Officer. Sonderman joins the company from GSW Advertising as the latest in a string of recent hires designed to deliver on The Shipyard’s promise of becoming the world’s first marketing engineering agency.

“We are thrilled to be able to leverage Dave’s creative storytelling capabilities and his track record of delivering value for the world’s top brands,” says Rick Milenthal, CEO of The Shipyard.

Sonderman’s previous experience includes work on brands such as Apple, HP, PGA Tours, Victoria’s Secret, BMW Financial Services, GE Healthcare, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Frisch’s Big Boy, and Listerine. His work has been recognized by Clio, National ADDY, NY Festivals, Emmy and Cannes Lions.

The Shipyard’s Chief Operation Officer Todd Cameron adds: “Science and technology have always been passionate subjects and terrific outlets for Dave’s creativity. We are confident that he will bring the same level of talent, ingenuity and creative expression to his new role.”

Sonderman has brought his knack for insight-driven creative problem to a distinguished advertising career that spans 25 years and work across disciplines from higher education and retail, to technology and lifestyle, to healthcare and social causes. In 2016, he presented at the Lions Festival of Creativity in Cannes, joining forces with an experimental VR filmmaker from London and a psychiatrist from Harvard to expound on the art and science of empathy in creativity. His award-winning creative also includes memorable campaigns for Stryker’s knee replacement system and The Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to help shape creativity’s relationship with data science and to challenge old assumptions,” says Sonderman. “The Shipyard’s backbone of creative data science modeling, insights and media is already proven — it’s what so many other agencies are trying to figure out.”

About The Shipyard

The Shipyard is a leading, independent marketing consultancy and the world’s first “marketing engineering” agency. The company was founded in 2013 by industry veteran Rick Milenthal, who was CEO of the leading national digital agency, Engauge, now a part of Publicis Groupe; and marketing technology pioneer, Ben Clarke, who was CEO of People To My Site.

