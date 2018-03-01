Trouble decoding the best events at SXSW Health? On March 10, join HCB Health, JUICE, and AbelsonTaylor to cut down the clutter and explore which SXSW Health events have the most to offer you this year. From keynotes and panels to mentor sessions and workshops, explore which events will not only pique your interest, but help you reach your goals regardless of experience level.

Presenters will be Alec Pollak, VP, director of user experience at JUICE; Robert Palmer, chief information officer at HCB; and Emily Tower, VP, engagement strategy and analytics at AbelsonTaylor.

Pollak helped lay the groundwork for modern Internet marketing with some of the first big-budget websites in the early 1990s. The subsequent years brought advertising and digital experience in a wide range of verticals including finance, education, entertainment, CPG, and technology, as well as professional, patient, and consumer healthcare promotion. Pollak has designed and provided UX strategy and guidance across all digital channels including websites, email, e-Detailing and CLM, and video, with specialization in brand content development, mobile apps, social media, and content marketing. He holds a degree in psychology from Columbia University and speaks, writes, and creates video and other content for a variety of professional organizations including The Digital Health Coalition, Medical Advertising Hall of Fame, MM&M, and PM360.

Prior to joining HCB Health, Palmer was executive VP, managing director at Juice Pharma Worldwide, where he headed up the agency’s digital and video capabilities. Specializing in digital and video strategy, he has extensive DTC and HCP experience. He is on the Advisory Board of the Digital Health Coalition, and is chairman of the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame.

Tower is an entrepreneurially charged executive with 17 years of experience in growth strategies, business development, department leadership, and sales and marketing. As a leader in emerging digital marketing, not only can Tower tell you how to leverage the trends, but she will also provide you the highlights of why it works, what users love, and how you can create a better experience for your brand by curating the trends that perform. She examines innovation and applies it against brand strategy to find the winning combination that drives brand objectives. Her passion is health and wellness; for more than a decade, she has been delivering in the space: the first prescription-branded iPhone app, award-winning web campaigns, and receiving acclaim in interactive strategy and execution. She joined AbelsonTaylor in 2013.

The event will be held at 5 PM at HCB Health’s office in Austin, at 701 Brazos, Suite 1100. Register at http://www.yeno-careers.com/events/decoding-sxsw/